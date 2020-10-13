Di Higrade Returns With New Single "Abena"

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this new single, Di Higrade opens the doors to the deepest part of his heart to the lady of his dream he titles "Abena". He shreds his pride for the love of his life in the song with a very swooning voice that'd get you amazed. The well-produced song came with the simplest of lyrics yet very deep and swooning. Love they say can push people to do very crazy things, and none of us is an exception to this narrative. The song was recorded in California, USA. Mix and Mastered in Ghana at Tubhani Muzik Studio.

cover art Roger Akutcha

Di Higrade, born Roger Akutcha, has been off the scene for a while. This new song is nothing but the perfect come back song that best fits the current trend of waves, Afrobeats. The song produced by Tubahni Musik is now available on Digital Platforms.

THE LINK TO STREAM THE SONG: dihigrade.lnk.to/Abena

About Di Higrade:

He was born on August 26, in Tema, a very vibrant community in Ghana's capital city. Growing up, he would spend prolong hours listening to a vast array of songs, amazed and enchanted by how something that is so noisy could help him cope and let loose of all his troubles and worries. Soon enough, he switched from just listening to songs and instead went on creating them. He started composing music and writing elaborate lyrics. By age 10, Di Higrade had already created and composed his first song! He put on a whole show for his friends and happily sang his song. His friends were amazed, and everyone loved his efforts.

Since then, Di Higrade had come to the realization that he did not just love music; he was passionate about it. Knowing that music would always be a part of him, he began dreaming about performing on stage in front of large crowds. Di Higrade set his heart on touching people's lives and making a difference in people's lives with his songs (which would later become a passion turned into a career).

Drawing inspiration from iconic musicians like Bob Marley, Vybz Kartel, Movado, Shaggy, Sean Paul, and many others, Di Higrade does not limit himself to Reggae or Dancehall. He pays homage to his heritage with some level of versatility in Afrobeats, amongst which he has proven in some of his previously released singles.

Di Higrdae says, "Going through the experiences makes me appreciate life more. Life is a beautiful struggle. I always put these experiences into music to send my story out there."

He has released at least 7 singles professionally, with "Abena" making the 8th record he's created. Year 2020 was a fine opportunity for him to make a comeback.

Contact:

Roger Akutcha

6193191077

[email protected]

SOURCE Roger Akutcha