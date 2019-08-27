DiA Imaging Analysis Partnered With Edan Instruments to Accelerate the Adoption of DiA's AI-based Cardiac Ultrasound Solutions

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, and SHENZEN, China, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd. (DiA), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ultrasound analysis solutions, announced a partnership with Edan Instruments Inc., a leading medical products and services company.

Ultrasound is a $7B market rapidly growing, adding new users in various point-of-care settings. Yet, acquiring the right image and analyzing it is still difficult and done mostly visually, which highly depends on the user's experience.

DiA's AI-based cardiac solution, LVivo Toolbox, provides a fast and objective cardiac ultrasound analysis that assists in reducing the subjectivity and increasing the efficiency of clinician's decision-making process. LVivo Toolbox could be easily used by clinicians with various levels of experience and fits to operate as an integrated add-on solution on ultrasound devices and Healthcare IT systems.

"Edan provides innovative and high-quality medical products and services, bringing the most ground-breaking imaging technologies to its customers that best fit their clinical setting and needs". Said Renfu Zhang, Edan's ultrasound product line director. "With DiA's AI-based cardiac solution, we will offer our customers an additional layer of automated AI-based analysis, as part of their everyday workflow".

Edan Instruments, a leading medical equipment supplier, has developed unique ultrasound devices that offer advanced imaging technologies, dual touch screens and a gesture-control user interface, supporting a wide range of clinical applications and delivering excellent image clarity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Edan Instruments and join forces to offer Edan's customers objective and fast clinical indications that they often struggle to find visually", said Hila Goldman Aslan, DiA's CEO and co-founder.

DiA's CEO's will talk about the Future of AI in cardiac ultrasound at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) conference's Data Analysis session - September 2nd, 12:30PM, Digital Health Area - Stage 2; Edan will be exhibiting at booth #W100.

About DiA Imaging Analysis

DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd. is the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ultrasound analysis solutions that make ultrasound analysis smarter and accessible. By using its advanced AI-based technology, DiA assists clinicians at all levels of experience to acquire and analyze ultrasound images - objectively and accurately, improving patient management.

DiA's solutions are cross-platform that can be easily implemented to ultrasound devices and healthcare IT systems, as an integrated part of clinician's workflow.

Headquartered in Israel with a subsidiary in the US, the company was founded by Hila Goldman Aslan (CEO), Michal Yaacobi (CTO), Arnon Toussia-Cohen (CCO) and Dr. Noah Liel-Cohen. For more information please visit www.dia-analysis.com

About Edan Instruments

Edan Instruments Inc. is a healthcare company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sales of medical electronic equipment products and in-vitro diagnostic products, as well as the provision of related services.

Edan owns over 300 patents and software copyrights worldwide which contribute to ongoing growth through a distributor-based globalization strategy. Edan is proud to offer high-quality medical equipment for many product categories including Obstetrics & Gynecology Patient Monitoring; Diagnostic Electrocardiographs; Ultrasonic Imaging Systems and others.

As an R&D driven company, Edan deploys cutting edge technologies and develops products to satisfy the needs of many markets around the world. For more information please visit www.edan.com.cn/html/en/

