Diabetes Care Partners and the Nation's Largest Publicly-Operated Health Plan Celebrate the Launch of the Telehealth Discovery Diabetes Program™ for the Plan's Members

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Care Partners announced today that it is expanding its Discovering Diabetes™ telehealth program with L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly-operated health plan in the nation. Diabetes Care Partners has started facilitating the Discovering Diabetes™ Telehealth Programs at L.A. Care Family Resource Centers and designated clinics across Los Angeles County.

L.A. Care Family Resource Centers throughout Los Angeles County provide access to health education and resources for communities to embrace wellness Diabetes Care Partners Discovering Diabetes Telehealth Program provides increased health literacy through empowered engagement to manage chronic disease.

Studies have shown that effective diabetes education programs can decrease hospitalizations, amputations and other complications resulting from uncontrolled diabetes, yet studies have shown that less than 7% of people diagnosed with diabetes get diabetes self management services.

"We need to combat the barrier of access and telehealth has been proven to be a solution," said Tony Song, Diabetes Care Partners® Chief Executive Officer. "With this launch we now have the opportunity to bring access to our discovering diabetes system to empower more members than ever."

Song says, "L.A. Care Health Plan has been an amazing partner sharing the same goal for accessibility and clinical outcomes. The expansion of the telehealth model further signals the commitment L.A. Care has to providing broader access to outcomes driven programs and support for their members living with diabetes."

"Providing Diabetes Self-Management Education via telehealth is helping increase access to much-needed services for our members," said Janine Souffront, L.A. Care Registered Dietitian Supervisor. "The trainings have been well attended, members are highly satisfied, and they show a significant increase in knowledge. But, most importantly, members are improving self-care behaviors and more effectively managing their diabetes, which is our ultimate goal."

About Diabetes Care Partners®

Diabetes Care Partners has improved clinical measures since 2003 utilizing their Discovering Diabetes™ system of evidence-based, outcomes driven patient self-management programs. Diabetes Care Partner's works with health systems interested in scaling existing programs to the telehealth models as well as creating customized patient programs that achieve positive HEDIS clinical outcomes, increase CMS Star Ratings and provide overall cost savings through synchronous and asynchronous telehealth video solutions. For more information about Diabetes Care Partners, please visit www.diabetescarepartners.com . For press inquiries, please contact Tony Song at 223024@email4pr.com or 626-814-0111 ext. 1000.

