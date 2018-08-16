Diabetes Devices Market Analysis - Forecasts To 2024

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Diabetes Devices Market Analysis By Device Type (Self-monitoring & Diagnostic Devices (Lancets, Analog Glucose Meter, Continuous Glucose Monitor & Test Strips)), Delivery Type (Syringes, Pumps, Pens, Injectors) And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetes devices market size is expected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2024

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growing cases of diabetes, due to obesity, sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, and several other factors, is expected to drive demand for diabetes devices over the next few years.

Obesity is believed to be one of the foremost factors leading to diabetes in individuals. According to WHO, in 2014, over 1.9 billion people were identified to be overweight, of which, around 600 million people were obese.

Some of the key companies in the global diabetes devices market are Medtronic PLC, Sanofi S.A., Bayer Healthcare AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.





Further key findings from the study suggest:

Constantly rising target population base is the primary factor driving market growth

Test strips capturedthe largest share in the monitoring and diagnostics device segment while insulin pens accounted for the largest revenue share among insulin delivery devices in 2016. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of these user-friendly, quick, and accurate devices for homecare use

North America is leading the regional market, followed by Europe . Advanced healthcare infrastructure and availability of technologically advanced products have driven the regional market

is leading the regional market, followed by . Advanced healthcare infrastructure and availability of technologically advanced products have driven the regional market Key players in the market include Medtronic PLC, Sanofi S.A., Bayer Healthcare AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG and Johnson & Johnson.

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1 Research Methodology



1.1 Information procurement



1.2 Data Analysis



1.3 Approaches for market estimation



1.3.1 Approach 1: Demand Analysis & Bottom up Approach



1.3.2 Approach 2: Top down market estimation



1.3.3 Approach 3: Commodity flow and bottom up market estimation



1.3.4 Approach 4: KoL perspective based market sizing







Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Market Snapshot







Chapter 3 Industry Outlook



3.1 Market segmentation & scope



3.2 Market Driver Analysis



3.3 Market Restraint Analysis



3.4 Penetration & growth prospect mapping



3.5 Diabetes Devices - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)



3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's







Chapter 4 Diabetes Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1 Diabetes Devices market revenue share by product, 2014 & 2024, % share



4.2 Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices



4.2.2 Lancets



4.2.3 Analog Glucose Meter



4.2.4 Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM)



4.2.5 Test Strips



4.3 Insulin Delivery Devices



4.3.2 Syringe



4.3.3 Pen



4.3.4 Pump



4.3.5 Injector







Chapter 6 Diabetes Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product and End-Use







Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape





Abbott Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer Healthcare AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z9j328/diabetes_devices?w=5









Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

