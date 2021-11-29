Diabetes Pipeline Landscape Guide 2021: Key Collaborations, Recent Trends, Emerging Drugs, Novel Technologies

Nov 29, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Diabetes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Diabetes.
Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Diabetes report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company
Tirzepatide is a new once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company. In the recent Phase III SURPASS-4 study, tirzepatide supported the reduction of hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) in people with type 2 diabetes while also supporting weight loss. Tirzepatide, if approved, could also be a blockbuster, given its ability to improve blood glucose levels and support weight loss.
Other Emerging Drugs
- ORMD-0801: Oramed
- Ladarixin: Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Enavogliflozin: Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- DBPR-108: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology
Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Diabetes drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Diabetes
There are approx. 200+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Diabetes. The companies which have their Diabetes drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Eli Lilly and Company.
This report covers around 200+ products under different phases of clinical development like:
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical.
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Pipeline Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Diabetes therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Diabetes drugs.
Key Questions Answered
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Diabetes drugs?
- How many Diabetes drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Diabetes?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Diabetes therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Diabetes and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Companies Mentioned
- Scohia Pharma
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Genexine
- Carmot Therapeutics
- Dompe Farmaceutici
- REMD Biotherapeutics
- Precigen Inc.
- Yabao Pharmaceutical Group
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- AstraZeneca
- BTB Pharma
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology
- Tolerion
- Caladrius Biosciences
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Biotech
- Oramed
- Boston Therapeutics
- Tolerion
- ImCyse
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Innovent Biologics
- Neuraly, Inc.
- Ardelyx
- Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
- Novartis
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Genexine, Inc.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Iltoo Pharma
- Imbria Pharmaceuticals
- Anelixis Therapeutics
- NextCell Pharma
- ViaCyte
- Avotres Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Biocon
- Transwell Biotech
- Exonate Limited
- Aposcience AG
- Centrexion Therapeutics
- Aurealis
- Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical
