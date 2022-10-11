Diabetic Footwear Global Market to Grow from $7.07 Billion to $9.57 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Footwear Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetic footwear market is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2021 to $7.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The diabetic footwear market is expected to grow to $9.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



North America was the largest region in the diabetic footwear market in 2021. The regions covered in the diabetic footwear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of diabetic patients will propel the growth of the diabetic footwear market going forward. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that results in high blood glucose levels. Diabetic footwear can help prevent serious foot health complications that can arise as a result of diabetes and also provide the necessary benefits such as increased blood circulation, a wide toe box, and massaging to reduce pressure in the areas of the foot that are most susceptible to pain.

For instance, in 2021, according to the report published by the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of 230 national diabetes associations, there were 463 million and 537 million people suffering from diabetes around the world in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Also, by 2030, the overall number of diabetics is expected to reach 643 million, and by 2045, it will reach 783 million. Therefore, the increasing number of diabetic patients is driving the growth of the diabetic footwear market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the diabetic footwear market. Major companies operating in the diabetic footwear market are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Von Wellx, a Germany-based company that specializes in footwear that provides health benefits, launched diabetic footwear based on reflex zones technology.

The footwear functions by massaging the pressure points in the foot, similar to walking barefoot on grass, stimulating blood circulation and oxygen, thereby energizing the body and resulting in minimal exhaustion throughout the day, even when standing and walking for 12 hours or more. It also gives the benefit of walking 8000 steps with only 3000 steps because the spring and massaging function work the user's foot muscles 2.5 times per step.



In November 2021, Aiglon Capital and Merit Capital, a US-based private infrastructure firm, acquired Propet for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is anticipated to improve the position, provide Aiglon and Merit with a solid base, and open up new opportunities for brand expansion. Propet is a US-based company that manufactures comfort footwear and diabetic footwear.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Shoes; Sandals; Slippers

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Platform; Specialty Stores; Footwear Stores; Other Distribution Channles

3) By End User: Men; Women



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Diabetic Footwear Market Characteristics



3. Diabetic Footwear Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Diabetic Footwear



5. Diabetic Footwear Market Size And Growth



6. Diabetic Footwear Market Segmentation

7. Diabetic Footwear Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Diabetic Footwear Market



9. China Diabetic Footwear Market



10. India Diabetic Footwear Market



11. Japan Diabetic Footwear Market



12. Australia Diabetic Footwear Market



13. Indonesia Diabetic Footwear Market



14. South Korea Diabetic Footwear Market



15. Western Europe Diabetic Footwear Market



16. UK Diabetic Footwear Market



17. Germany Diabetic Footwear Market



18. France Diabetic Footwear Market



19. Eastern Europe Diabetic Footwear Market



20. Russia Diabetic Footwear Market



21. North America Diabetic Footwear Market



22. USA Diabetic Footwear Market



23. South America Diabetic Footwear Market



24. Brazil Diabetic Footwear Market



25. Middle East Diabetic Footwear Market



26. Africa Diabetic Footwear Market



27. Diabetic Footwear Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Diabetic Footwear Market



29. Diabetic Footwear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Podartis Srl

DJO Global Inc.

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Dr. Zen Products Inc

Orthofeet Inc.

Dr. Comfort llc

Drew Shoes

New Balance Inc.

I-Runner

Finn Comfort

Pilgrim shoes

Diabetic Soles Inc.

Hanger Inc.

Hush Puppies Retail Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrmg8o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets