Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size Growth Expects Significant Thrust at a CAGR of 3% During the Study Period, 2018-30 in the 7MM | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Diabetic Retinopathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Diabetic Retinopathy market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights:

The total diagnosed Diabetic Retinopathy prevalent population in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 8,033,083 cases in 2020.

The United States accounted for the highest percentage of Diabetic Retinopathy prevalent in the population.

Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) drugs including Aflibercept (Eylea from Regeneron and Bayer), Ranibizumab (Lucentis from Genentech and Novartis), and Bevacizumab (Avastin from Genentech) are considered the first line of therapy for the treatment.

Currently, Aflibercept is the accepted standard of care and the market-leading drug in virtually all retinal disorders. Interestingly, Bevacizumab is used off label in ocular indications but is widely reimbursed.

The reasons for choosing one anti-VEGF over another are multifactorial and include retinal thickness, disease progression, best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), reimbursement, and patient and family influences.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for 57.0% of the overall Diabetic Retinopathy market size in 2020.

The Diabetic Retinopathy market has a lot of opportunities for biosimilars and novel biochemical pathways.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals (Brolucizumabt), Roche (Faricimab), Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM-022), Kubota Vision (Emixustat Hydrochloride), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KVD001), Kodiak Sciences (KSI-301), and others.

However, the expected patents expiries of Aflibercept (in 2022) and Ranibizumab (in 2023), along with the potential launch of biosimilars is expected to dilute the market share of these drugs.

The expected launch of pipeline therapies such as Faricimab, Brolucizumab, Emixustat Hydrochloride, ADVM-022, and KSI-301 during the forecast period (2021–2030) shall create a lot of buzz in the market and push the market size growth further.

Phase II assets include ADVM-022, Emixustat Hydrochloride, along with Risuteganib.

, Emixustat Hydrochloride, along with Risuteganib. Owing to rising awareness and understanding of the disease, favourable conditions for novel anti-infective modalities are expected to lead more pharma companies to set their feet in the Diabetic Retinopathy therapy market, thus, expanding the market size.

Diabetic Retinopathy: Disease Overview

Diabetic Retinopathy is a significant complication of diabetes mellitus, which is a leading cause of visual loss in working-age populations. With an increasing prevalence of diabetes , it appears that the prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy is also on the rise. Type 2 diabetes, which is becoming more common, leads to over 60% of patients diagnosing with Diabetic Retinopathy within the first 20 years of onset.

Furthermore, Age is a noteworthy risk factor for Diabetic Retinopathy prevalence as the chances increase with the age.

Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

Diabetic Retinopathy Market and Epidemiology Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Diabetic Retinopathy Prevalent Cases

Gender-Specific Diabetic Retinopathy Cases

Age-Specific Diabetic Retinopathy Cases

Severity-Specific Diabetic Retinopathy Cases

The report proffers a holistic view of the present Diabetic Retinopathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs that help clients curate the best of the opportunities and assess the market's hidden potential, and plans strategically to handle market risks.

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapy Market

The present scenario in the Diabetic Retinopathy therapeutic landscape appears quite confined, limited to laser treatment, eye injections, and anti-VEGF drugs, which are the preferred first line of therapy. The treatments for DR relies heavily on the presence of macular edema.

Available anti-VEGF drugs include aflibercept (Eylea from Regeneron and Bayer), ranibizumab (Lucentis from Genentech and Novartis), and bevacizumab (Avastin from Genentech) that are presently enjoying the monopoly in the Diabetic Retinopathy market.

However, there exist several gaps in the Diabetic Retinopathy therapeutic market in the form of an absence of biomarkers, a lack of technologies that are potential enough to predict the disease course in patients, and novel pathways to offer novel treatments.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market

The Diabetic Retinopathy market encompasses several novel pipeline therapies with better efficiency and tolerability than conventional and available therapies. Key companies such as Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Kubota Vision, Allegro Ophthalmics, and several others are developing new drugs that project a promising picture of the Diabetic Retinopathy market landscape in the coming decade.

The market has limited options to offer, and a lack of gene therapy, personalized treatment approaches offer pharma companies a latitude to explore and penetrate with novel gene therapies, biosimilars into the market.

This does not only promise one-time treatment but also facilitates the usage of lower doses ascribed to favorable anatomy of the eye owing to its size. Moreover, an increasing patient pool also gives pharma companies room for making cost-effective drugs without compromising with gains. Different possible pathways have been extensively studied, which could be responsible for the disease. Therefore, a better understanding has been obtained through years of thorough research and development. The emergence of personalized medications is expected to further drive the growth of the DR market share.

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Brolucizumabt: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Faricimab: Roche

ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

Emixustat Hydrochloride: Kubota Vision

KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Novartis, Roche, Adverum Biotechnologies, Kubota Vision, Kodiak Sciences andAllegro Ophthalmics.

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies: Brolucizumab, Faricimab, ADVM-022, Emixustat Hydrochloride, KVD001, KSI-301 and Risuteganib.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Diabetic Retinopathy emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report Introduction 3 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Diabetic Retinopathy 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Organizations in the Diabetic Retinopathy Market 7 Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment 9 Diabetic Retinopathy Marketed Therapies 10 Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Therapies 11 Diabetic Retinopathy: 7 Major Market Analysis 10 The United States Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis 12 EU5 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis 13 Japan Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis 14 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Unmet Needs 15 Case Reports 16 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Drivers 17 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Barriers 18 SWOT Analysis 19 KOL Reviews 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

