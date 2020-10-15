Diablo is "Turning Up Your Cuts" With the Introduction of Steel Demon® AMPED™ Thick Metal Carbide Reciprocating Saw Blades

The structural steel industry is evolving at a rapid pace, with an increase in steel and hard alloy usage in new and existing structures. As the industry evolves, so do building and structural codes. The strength of these metals protects against fires and extreme weather conditions, and are designed to handle large amounts of stress, but are also the most difficult to cut.

Advanced steels such as Boron are used by vehicle manufacturers and provide up to four times more strength than average high-strength steels. This steel is so extreme that it takes much longer to cut. Time is of the essence during vehicle extrication situations and current tools like the jaws of life are cumbersome, time consuming and not always readily available.

In 2015, Diablo introduced the world's first Steel Demon® carbide reciprocating blade designed specifically for thick metals. Deemed a Game Changer by professional contractors and first responders, it provides a quick, easy and portable solution to metal cutting. The introduction of the Game Changer blade delivered the industry's first ever metal cutting solution to offer up to 50-times longer life and a new way to cut thick metals not seen before.

Today, Diablo is excited to announce another industry first, the Steel Demon® AMPED™ carbide reciprocating blade. This new blade series accompanies the already existing Steel Demon® Game Changer blade, but AMPs up the cutting performance by providing the longest life in all steels and alloys. The new AMPED™ blade slices through any steel with speed, finesse and ease, making it the best blade for thick metal cutting.

Diablo's Steel Demon® AMPED™ blades feature custom formulated TiCo™ carbide, and the first-ever Black Industrial Cooling Element (I.C.E.) to deliver up to 100 times longer cutting life in metal cutting applications than standard bi-metal blades. Black I.C.E.™ protects the cutting edge by creating a slick, lubricant like action for a cool cutting edge and superior chip evacuation that produces cleaner cuts and the industry's longest lasting blade. Even more impressive is the combination of Black I.C.E.™ and Diablo's TiCo™ hi-density carbide provides an unprecedented two times increased performance over standard metal cutting carbide reciprocating saw blades.

"Diablo is the leader in reciprocating blade technology as well as the true and only architect of carbide reciprocating saw blades. We are the only manufacturer to offer the most complete range of high performance, long lasting reciprocating blades for thick metal applications: bi-metal, Steel Demon® carbide, and Steel Demon® AMPED™ carbide," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Freud America. "We have continuously invested in technology to provide the ultimate range of thick metal cutting solutions. The introduction of the AMPED™ blade with Black I.C.E.™ is a testament to this investment that cannot be replicated. The fact that one AMPED™ blade replaces 100 standard bi-metal blades demonstrates its powerhouse value story of longest cutting life, maximum performance and extreme versatility."

Diablo's AMPED™ blades also feature an enhanced carbide-tip-to-blade connection to handle extreme impact resistance in thick metals. Plus, the one-inch oversized blade body provides stability and rigidity needed for straighter cuts with less vibration. Diablo's proprietary Perma-SHIELD™ non-stick coating for less gumming and friction allows the carbide reciprocating blades to cut extreme materials with ease.

Typical applications for these blades include, but not limited to:

Stainless Steel – 3/16" to 9/16" wall thickness

Cast Iron – 3/16" to 9/16" wall thickness

High Strength Alloys – 3/16" to 9/16" wall thickness

Diablo's full line of Steel Demon® AMPED™ thick metal reciprocating saw blades are available now, wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit www.TurnUpYourCuts.com.

About Diablo

Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer drill bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sand paper, bonded abrasives, router bits and forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com. Connect with Diablo on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/diablotools ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/diablo_tools ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/diablotools ) or view product and demonstration videos on YouTube ( www.youtube.com/diablotools ).

