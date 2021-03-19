diacriTech Acquires Flexpub and oLibrary.org

BOSTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- diacriTech has announced the purchase of Flexpub™ and oLibrary™ in March 2021.

Flexpub™ is an online publishing platform offering innovative tools for marketing, publicity, and sales of books, journals, and newsletters. Capitalizing on advanced browser-based eBook rendering capabilities, it enables readers to go straight from cover to content without any downloads or special apps. Flexpub allows publishers to control their content, including sharing fully-branded book previews on social media platforms, giving away unlimited gratis copies to handle advanced review and desk copy requirements, and direct-to-reader sales.

oLibrary™ uses the Flexpub platform to support distribution of public and open-access content via the www.oLibrary.org portal. Publishers can take advantage of this free portal to increase access to their content. The growing list of content contributors includes Project Gutenberg, several universities in US and Canada, and certain STM publishers.

diacriTech, with a 20-year history of developing advanced solutions to automate the production of both print and digital content, looks forward to integrating Flexpub features with their own SaaS-based publishing platform, XEditPro. With the acquisition, diacriTech will be providing a true end-to-end content creation and distribution publishing platform that cuts production costs, improves efficiencies, and allows publishers to deliver their content direct-to-reader.

"Flexpub has provided publishers a revolutionary way to reach more readers with their content. We are excited to add their marketing and distribution tools to our existing production technologies, creating a one-stop solution for our clients," stated Madhu Rajamani, Executive VP of diacriTech.

About diacriTech:

diacriTech, a cutting-edge publishing solutions and services company with worldwide clients, is known for developing platforms to automate simultaneous production of both print and digital content. XEditPro, a flagship SaaS-based publishing platform from diacriTech, enables end-to-end publishing cycle with significant differentiators to equip publishers with agility and speed to market, operational cost savings, and higher multi-channel user engagement. It has been adopted by several leading publishers worldwide, a strong endorsement of its superior features and functionality.

