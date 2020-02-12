Diagnomics Introduces HealthLytix Alzheimer's Disease Risk Assessments Through GenoMatch.Me Employee Benefits Program

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnomics Inc. (www.diagnomics.com), a San Diego-based genetic testing company, announced today that they will be launching HealthLytix (www.healthlytix.com) Alzheimer's risk assessment products on the GenoMatch.Me platform for employee wellness. By 2050, it is estimated there will be as many as 16 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, and the total lifetime cost of care for someone with dementia is estimated to be just over $350K (2018 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures). The recent boom in direct-to-consumer genetic testing has given people the opportunity to understand their risk for this devastating disease and have a chance at early diagnosis, which is key to better outcomes. HealthLytix Alzheimer's GeneticRisk(™) is the most comprehensive genetic analysis to hit the market, looking beyond APOE status at approximately 200,000 other common genetic variants to predict the risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease as a function of age.

HealthLytix hopes that making this test more widely available will empower people to be more proactive about their health. "Lifestyle is key in influencing an individual's risk, and early risk identification provides greater opportunity for intervention and risk mitigation," says Dr. Christine Swisher, Director of Science and Engineering at HealthLytix. "To accomplish the early identification of at-risk individuals, prediction must rely on evidence prior, such as genetics are present prior to the onset of symptoms," she adds.

"We are excited to add HealthLytix's Alzheimer's GeneticRisk to the GenoMatch.Me healthcare report portfolio. Our team has put in continuous effort to bring consumer genomics products that enable a proactive approach to preventive health and disease risk management. Recognizing Alzheimer's risk can be instrumental in potentially increasing early intervention rates and improving quality of life factors." Min Seob Lee, PhD, Chairman of Diagnomics commented. GenoMatch.Me is an e-commerce platform offered by Diagnomics that is available to corporate clients providing personalized genetic testing services as a health benefit program. The company empowers precision medicine in healthcare and wellness by pioneering innovative genomic technologies to provide clinically actionable guidance to physicians and patients for better treatment and prevention management.

About Diagnomics

Diagnomics Inc. is a trusted provider of innovative genetic testing platforms for both organizations and individual consumers. Diagnomics strives to deliver confidence and reliability by offering comprehensive genomic solutions for the development of personalized healthcare and precision medicine in the global genomics market. Diagnomics is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory providing genetic testing platform services and highly secure HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based analysis solutions. To learn more, visit www.diagnomics.com.

About HealthLytix

At HealthLytix, we're developing cutting-edge advances in genetics and medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so people can enjoy longer, healthier lives while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more about our personalized genetic and integrated reports, and advanced imaging solutions at www.healthlytix.com.

