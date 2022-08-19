Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe to record USD 2.94 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report identifies Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG as major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions in Europe, technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities, and the growing importance of tele-imaging will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs associated with diagnostic imaging, stringent regulatory framework, and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The diagnostic imaging market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type

X-rays



Ultrasound



MRI Scans



CT Scans



Others

The X-rays segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is currently in a high-growth phase and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing need to diagnose chronic diseases, such as breast cancer and spinal disorders

Geography

Sweden



UK



Finland



Rest of Europe

The Rest of Europe segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices. Also, Sweden, the UK, and Finland will emerge as key markets for diagnostic imaging in Europe. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and the following areas:

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the diagnostic imaging market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the diagnostic imaging market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic imaging market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the diagnostic imaging market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diagnostic imaging market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic imaging market vendors in Europe

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis Sweden, UK, Finland, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 51% Key consumer countries Sweden, UK, and Finland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

X-rays

Ultrasound

MRI scans

CT scans

Others



Exhibit 09: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Type

5.3 X-rays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: X-rays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: X-rays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 MRI scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: MRI scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: MRI scans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 CT scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: CT scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: CT scans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 25: Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 29: Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 31: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions In Europe



8.1.2 Technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities



8.1.3 Growing importance of tele-imaging

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs associated with diagnostic imaging



8.2.2 Stringent regulatory framework



8.2.3 Product recall



Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with diagnostic imaging



8.3.2 Emergence of blockchain technology and growing demand for cloud computing in medical imaging



8.3.3 Focus on portable, wearable, and wireless imaging devices

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 37: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV

Exhibit 40: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Overview



Exhibit 41: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Business segments



Exhibit 42: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 43: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Segment focus

10.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 44: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: Canon Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 47: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Esaote Spa

Exhibit 49: Esaote Spa - Overview



Exhibit 50: Esaote Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Esaote Spa – Key news



Exhibit 52: Esaote Spa - Key offerings

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 53: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 56: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 63: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Hologic Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news



Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.10 Onex Corp.

Exhibit 73: Onex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Onex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Onex Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Onex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Onex Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 78: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Shimadzu Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition



11.1.2 Objectives



11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

