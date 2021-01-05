Diakard makes key acquisition in the creation of a global network of Diakard Centers of Excellence

MAINZ, Germany and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIAKARD, INC. a global provider of innovative diabetes treatments and solutions, today announced its acquisition of Pfützner Science and Health Institute, GmbH (PSHI), an internationally recognized developer and provider of therapeutics, diagnostics and clinical care in diabetes and related conditions. PSHI specializes in solutions that enhance the health and well-being of healthcare consumers through digital integration of their healthcare information, specific diagnostics and a customized treatment regimen for diabetes and cardiovascular disease. DIAKARD's treatment protocols are able to capture early pre-diabetes indicators and actively intersect the disease progression, in addition to the ability to deliver personalized treatments throughout all phases and into late-stage diabetes with secondary complications.

"Newly developed treatment methods and our health and wellness platform has enhanced Diakard's ability for regular interactions with patients throughout their journey in arresting or even reversing diabetes related disease markers. The Diakard platform addresses the precision medicine needs by customizing the treatment to the needs of the individual. We do this through digital diagnostics, mobile health and our novel therapeutic offerings," said Dr. Sol Steiner, Chairman of Diakard. "This strategic acquisition builds upon Diakard's emerging presence in the field of diabetes and metabolic disorders and will form a base in Europe as we expand into new geographic areas."

"As a leading patient and clinical trial center in diabetes, PSHI is a tremendous fit with the strategic direction of Diakard to expand globally with exceptional treatment methods," said Dr. Andreas Pfützner, Founder and Medical Director of PSHI. "Additional practice and clinical center integrations will expand our opportunity to offer Diakard solutions to the global healthcare marketplace. With our novel therapeutic treatment regimens and approaches, common vision and reputation for excellence, we are excited to become part of the Diakard organization."

PSHI's commitment to their patients and industrial customers will remain unchanged as Dr. Pfützner will continue to serve in his existing role at PSHI as well as become the Chief Medical Officer of Diakard, Inc.

DIAKARD Centers of Excellence:

The DIAKARD Centers of Excellence™ are select clinics that provide the highest level of patient care and disease management for diabetes and cardiovascular disease. These clinics are regional hubs for continued expansion into the surrounding endocrinology clinics and centers and for physician training in DIAKARD RENEW®, DIAKARD RESTORE® and DIAKARD REPAIR® treatment procedures. These procedures effectively address diabetes and its sequelae at different stages and different levels of aggravation on top of currently existing treatment guidelines. The DIAKARD Centers of Excellence™ serve as outreach to meet the needs of diabetes patients with an integrated approach to disease management that begins with diagnosis and customized treatment regimens and ends with effective treatments for secondary complications and atherosclerosis. Diakard is in the process to align with clinical partners to create Centers of Excellence for the delivery of the therapeutic protocols in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East (Gulf Nations).

