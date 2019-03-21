Dial 0 For Lip Service: Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts Taps Bespoke Beauty Brand La Bouche Rouge To Celebrate The Romance Of Travel With A Fresh-Take On The Signature French Red Lip

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in 1960s Paris, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate an era of glamorous travel – today announcing a collaboration with sustainable French beauty brand La Bouche Rouge to bring a fresh face and an unrivalled rouge to its global guests. Beginning today, a limited-edition lipstick exclusively created for Le Méridien will be available on a custom 'lip service' menu as part of a suite package at participating hotels in the United States, Canada, Europe and New Caledonia. Available through September 2019, the ultra-chic French red lipstick is part of (avec amour) by Le Méridien, a global programme celebrating the romance of travel – brought to life in a film series developed and produced by Atelier Doré.

"There is romance in the journey of travel that is universal - whether business takes you from an overnight flight into a board meeting or an aperitif transitions your day to discover a new destination at night," said George Fleck, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing & Management, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts. "This programme aims to inspire travellers to savour these moments in style."

Fleck continued, "Our partnerships with Atelier Doré and La Bouche Rouge - brands who share our European spirit and effortless savvy to live the good life – remind us that the signature French lip is a state of mind, and we are delighted to bring that mentality to our hotels around the world."

J'adore Amour: Le Méridien Celebrates the Art of Love

with Atelier Doré and La Bouche Rouge

With French savoir-faire and a shared passion for image and attitude, Le Méridien looked to La Bouche Rouge – Parisian-based makeup Maison that is equal parts: elegant, sustainable and adaptable – to reimagine a rouge for travelers. Together both brands developed LM (avec amour) by La Bouche Rouge, a deep rouge that pays homage to the timeless French red of the mid-century, which also influenced Le Méridien brand's colour palette.

"Embracing that certain Parisian elegance is one of our core values at La Bouche Rouge," said Nicolas Gerlier, Founder and President, La Bouche Rouge. "We are delighted to share this common vision with Atelier Doré and Le Méridien Hotels, while giving them the opportunity to create a unique and iconic red of their own."

Following its light-hearted Au Soleil: a Summer Soiree programme, Le Méridien once again collaborated with Atelier Doré, this time to complement Le Méridien's signature lipstick shade with a shade inspired by creative lead and founder, Garance Doré. A fresh take on the classic rouge, Le DORÉ by La Bouche Rouge embodies the spirit of the Doré woman - a shade both bright and happy for daytime and playfully seductive for evenings.

At Le Méridien hotels from Santa Monica to Rome, and from Barcelona and Noumea, guests who book the premium suite package will choose their lip shade from a branded 'lip service' menu: dial for 0 for the concierge and their rouge will arrive complimentary with a bottle of Sparkling. Packages begin at 305 euro. Beginning today, Le DORÉ by La Bouche Rouge will also be available for retail for usd $37 or with the leather case for usd $160 at laboucherougeparis.com.

To punctuate Le Méridien's (avec amour) programme with panache, Atelier Doré developed and produced the second installment of their "Art Of" film series starring Garance Doré: The Art of Love. The film, comprised of three chapters, captures the dualities of romance with a playful elegance, in two iconic cities: New York and Paris, the birthplace of Le Meridien brand.

"If you know me, you know I am a romantique – I can't help it, I just love… love!" says Garance Doré, creative lead and founder of Atelier Doré. "Like love, travel opens us up to experience the world in new ways – sometimes even giving us butterflies! While our latest film "The Art of Love" celebrates the romance of travel, our first, "The Art of Life," takes us back to longer days, endless amounts of rose, and chasing eternal summers.

Doré continued, "With a shared appreciation of the European spirit of savouring the good life, my team at Atelier Doré is delighted to keep telling stories with our friends at Le Méridien Hotels about exploring the world in style."

Stay Avec Amour with Le Méridien

Beyond Valentine's Day through April 2019, Le Méridien hotels will celebrate (avec amour) by Le Méridien with a global offer that features effervescent Kir Royale aperitifs and decadent dark chocolate amenities. The brand's signature Le Meridien Hubs, which transform from a bright and fresh coffee house by day to a sophisticated cocktail bar by night, will feature a curated soundtrack by French Bossa Nova collective Nouvelle Vague that puts a light-hearted, modern twist on the classic love anthems.

As part of (avec amour) by Le Meridien, Le Méridien Versailles, Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Le Méridien Noumea Resort & Spa will offer exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments -- the company's ever-expanding travel experiences platform – part of Marriott International's new travel program, which replaced Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG).

For more information about (avec amour) by Le Meridien programme, please visit www.lemeridien.com/avec-amour and follow along on social media with #LMAvecAmour.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With more than 100 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, spanning from Mauritius to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Seoul, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer and family and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. Stay connected to Le Méridien on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Atelier Doré

Atelier Doré (atelierdore.com), founded and creatively led by Garance Doré, inspires a curious global community to pursue the art of living with intention through thoughtful storytelling, accessible humor and an elevated visual language. Born 13 years ago as garancedore.com and disrupting the world of fashion, Atelier Doré is the global media destination for a new conversation about fashion, lifestyle and beauty, reaching 14MM monthly. Beyond the website, Atelier Doré connects their community through creative retreats, events and interactive films.

