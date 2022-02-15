Dial® Clean + Gentle™ Body Wash and Concentrated Refills Voted Products of The Year 2022

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find some of the best new products on the market, whether they're shopping online or in-store. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for."

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year's winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most.

"We are proud of the recognition and grateful for the opportunity to leverage the iconic Product of the Year seal to stand out to consumers,'' said Randi Melton, VP of Marketing Beauty Care, Activation at Henkel. "With the introduction of Concentrated Refills, Dial is making sustainable, innovative personal care products while addressing environmental challenges. We're excited to be able to give our consumers the Dial clean they can count on in a concentrated refill."

The 40 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards were celebrated in a segment on Daily Mail TV and an article on DailyMail.com on February 10th. Shoppers nationwide can also enter to win all 40 winning products in a Product of the Year sweepstakes hosted in partnership with Daily Mail TV. For more details, visit the Product of the Year Instagram page, instagram.com/poyusa. (Note: No purchase or payment necessary to win. Giveaway will run from 2/10-3/10. To win, participants must be at least 21 years of age, and have a valid US address for package delivery. No charge for shipping. The Contest is sponsored by Product of the Year USA. The Content is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Instagram).

As a resource for shoppers nationwide, the 2022 Product of the Year winners are highlighted in a shoppable article created in partnership with WomansDay.com, the online destination for the Hearst-owned Woman's Day brand, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News and Convenience Store News (Websites participate in various affiliate marketing programs, which means they may be paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through links to retailer sites).

For further information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com .

About Dial®

About Dial® America's trusted brand for 70 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide benefits such as moisture, exfoliation, protection, replenishment and more. Dial®. Count on Clean + Gentle™. For more information, please visit www.dialsoap.com

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

SOURCE Henkel