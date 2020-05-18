Dial® Commits to FEMA COVID-19 Relief Efforts and Invites Americans to Participate in #IWashMyHandsFor Social Campaign

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2020 Henkel announced a comprehensive Global Solidarity Program to support employees, customers and communities affected by COVID-19. As an extension of this program, Dial® has committed to donate over 600,000 units of liquid hand soap, bar soap and body wash products to FEMA, supporting their mission to help people during disasters. Dial® has always been there to promote good hygiene, and in tandem with FEMA, they will continue to provide the resources needed to support citizens, first responders and affected communities during this unprecedented time.

"Dial® has always been there for families, acting as a provider of clean, healthy skin for all," says Vice President of Body Care for Henkel, Randi Melton. "It is our role at Dial® to continue teaching lifelong healthy hygiene habits to all Americans, and giving them the tools to do so, which is why we are standing with FEMA in their relief efforts. As a family brand, it's important to maintain a sense of closeness and connection with others during this time. Through the #IWashMyHandsFor campaign, we're aiming to encourage more joy and hope, while also promoting proper hand hygiene," said Melton.

As the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact families across the nation, Dial®, America's trusted family brand for over 70 years, is calling on Americans to promote joy, strength and love through their #IWashMyHandsFor social media campaign. Consumers will be encouraged to share a photograph on social media of their hand, or an image of a hand, along with the name of who they are washing their hands for and what this person means to them, allowing an uplifting virtual connection across the country. This initiative celebrates hands as a symbol of community and support, and helps communicate the message that it is in our hands to take care of others by first taking care of ourselves.

The Dial® brand and Henkel North America stand united in their values to help address this challenge and to continue supporting families and communities across the nation.

