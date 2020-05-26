Dialight's Improves Uponversatile LED Area Light Fixture With Most Installation Flexibility For The Heavy Industrial Market

FARMINGDALE, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA.L), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced the availability of new upgrades to the Vigilant® and SafeSite® Area Light. The new Universal Mounting Adapter (UMA) sold as an accessory allows the greatest stock flexibility ever offered to distributors by Dialight for oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, manufacturing and heavy industrial applications.

Offering unparalleled ease of installation and significant time and cost savings, distributors and customers can now configure stock on-site using the UMA with the base Area Light model. Making an upgrade from virtually any existing system fast and simple, users can choose from one of 5 mounting brackets, including Wall mount, 45° wall mount, 45° stanchion mount, Conveyor mount (horizontal pole), and the newly released ceiling mount. Alternatively, choose one of Dialight's full suite of retrofit adapter kits for existing products including: Eaton's Crouse-Hinds –™Champ®; GE Lighting Solutions – Filtr-Gard; Holophane Petrolux® II, III; Thomas & Betts Hazlux®; Appleton® Mercmaster III; Appleton® Mercmaster II; and the Killark® Certilite® & Certilite®V.

The Vigilant and SafeSite Area Lights offer high efficiency, stainless steel hardware - including secondary retention tabs for added installation security - and up to 143 lumens per watt, with 3,000 up to 9,000 lumen models available. Each fixture includes a single, purpose built, in-house designed, driver and are fully potted and sealed for increased ingress protection and vibration resistance. The Area Lights are rated to IP66, 67, 69 and NEMA 4X ingress protection. The area light's light-weight design, small size, long-life performance, and convenient installation make it the ideal solution for virtually any indoor or outdoor industrial application.

Vigilant and SafeSite Area Lights carry Dialight's Industry-Leading 10 year warranty. DLC premium options are available. For a complete list of global hazardous and non-hazardous certifications for the Area Lights and accessories, visit: https://www.dialight.com/product/products-solutions/area-lights/.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

