Dialight's Reliant LED Fixture Named High Bay Luminaire Product of the Year by EC&M

FARMINGDALE, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE:DIA), the global leader in industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced its Reliant High Bay industrial LED lighting fixture has been named EC&M magazine's Product of the Year in the Luminaires (High-Bay) category. The Reliant now moves on to next round of competition in which the final three Product of the Year winners will be chosen from among the honorees in each category.

The EC&M award recognizes excellence in new product development for the electrical industry, and it's the second such award for which the Reliant High Bay has been recognized since its launch in 2019. The fixture was also named a finalist for the Plant Engineering Product of the Year Award in November 2019.

Launched in July 2019, the Reliant High Bay delivers Dialight's signature dependability, performance and efficiency to light industrial applications. The first industrial fixture of its kind, the Reliant features a revolutionary polymeric housing—the same material found in bulletproof glass, tactical armor and fighter jet cockpit canopies—for maximum durability and strength in a lightweight fixture.

The Reliant's unique rectangular, modular design enables single unit or tandem installation capable of up to 72,000 total lumen output, making it the only fixture in its class suitable for mounting heights up to 100 feet. Reliant is compatible with smart lighting controls and is backed by Dialight's industry-leading 10-year warranty.

"We're honored to see our groundbreaking Reliant High Bay recognized among this elite group of products from across the industry," said Dialight's Group Chief Executive Fariyal Khanbabi. "The Reliant exemplifies every quality our customers have come to expect from Dialight products: the reliability, durability, efficiency and innovation they can count on to meet their needs across a wide range of industrial lighting applications."

Now in its 19th year, the EC&M Product of the Year competition honors innovation in product design, as well as improvements in safety and efficacy, that enable electrical design professionals, installers and maintenance personnel to perform their jobs more effectively and efficiently. A panel of judges selected the winners in each category from over 100 entries. EC&M readers will now vote in an online poll to select the final three platinum, gold and silver award winners, which will be announced in July.

To learn more about the Reliant High Bay industrial LED fixture, visit www.dialight.com.

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. www.dialight.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Paleologus

SSPR

267-758-2638

[email protected]

SOURCE Dialight

Related Links

https://www.dialight.com

