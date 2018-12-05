"Dialogue between Kunqu and Tango": Song and Dance Help Suzhou Enter the World Stage

A total of 60 photos, taken by photographer Zhao Hui, were exhibited, including comparative photos of Kunqu and Tango, Suzhou and Buenos Aires. "Kunqu is elegant and restrained, while Tango is full of passion and unconstrained. Putting the photos of Kunqu and Tango together makes it easier to reflect the characteristics of the two art forms." Zhao Hui hoped that this exhibition would present the most influential works of art from the East and West to the audience, in order to show the unique charm of cultural dialogues. He said that during the filming process, the President of Argentina, Macri met with him at the official residence and encouraged him to tell the story of the friendship between the two countries and autographed the album.