Dialogue Clarifying Leader ZVOX Introduces AV52 Headphone with Enhanced Noise Cancellation and 24 Hours of Playtime for Under $70

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVOX Audio, the industry leader in dialogue clarification technology, introduced the latest addition to its AccuVoice line of Noise Cancelling Headphones today, the ZVOX AV52. ZVOX is the only company designing headphones for baby boomers. All ZVOX headphones feature AccuVoice, the company's proprietary dialogue clarification technology, which uses hearing aid technology to make voices crystal-clear, even at low volumes. The advanced algorithms used by AccuVoice lift voices out of the background sounds to bring them forward.

ZVOX AV52 Dialogue Clarifying Noise-Cancelling Headphones

In addition to AccuVoice, the new ZVOX AV52 shares some of the same characteristics as its best-selling sibling, the AV50, including high-quality audio performance and exceptional comfort for long stretches of uninterrupted listening. However, the AV52s also deliver significantly improved noise cancellation and battery life, offering a whole new level of performance and convenience for everything from gaming to videoconferencing.

They are available at ZVOX.com in four colors, including Black, White, Blue and Rose Pink, for a suggested retail price of $69.99.

Major Noise-Cancellation and Battery Life Improvements

The most notable upgrade to the ZVOX AV52 is its ability to filter out significantly more background noise. The company added a hybrid active noise cancellation system, resulting in a 15% reduction in ambient noise. In addition, the AV52s feature a noise-cancelling microphone for use on phone calls and video conferencing. The mic focuses on the voice of the headphone-user, while subduing environmental sounds like air conditioners and nearby leaf-blowers – so the person (or persons) on the other side of a "call" can hear the conversation better.

For example, imagine you are working from home. You just dialed into a Zoom meeting and your neighbor starts to mow their lawn. The noise from the mower is a problem; it can drown out your voice, making it difficult for those in the meeting to hear and understand you. This new technology solves that problem by canceling much of that background noise. It works for restless children and other annoying sounds as well.

The AV52's other notable upgrade is its battery life. Users will experience 24 hours of continuous play, even longer when not connected via Bluetooth or using AccuVoice and Noise-Cancellation, between charges.

Users can also connect their AV52s using the supplied cord or link to a phone, tablet or laptop computer using aptX Bluetooth technology. With an optional Bluetooth transmitting device, the AV52s can also connect to a TV set.

Designed for all-day comfort, AV52s are equipped with memory foam padding on the ear cups and headband. The robust, professional-grade design makes them more durable. It is easy to travel with AV52 headphones because they fold flat in their padded carry case.

About ZVOX

A host of companies address hearing issues with digital hearing aids. However, only ZVOX Audio creates advanced hearing solutions in the form of digital speakers. Founded in 2003 as a traditional home speaker company, ZVOX quickly made its mark as a pioneering manufacturer of high-quality soundbars. ZVOX launched its first AccuVoice television speaker in 2016, creating a new category of dialogue clarifying products and finding a new audience for its products—consumers with mild hearing loss. Now, ZVOX offers a variety of hearing-related products, including speakers, wireless headphones and FDA-registered hearing aids. Over 300,000 AccuVoice speakers have been sold to date.

For Images go here.

Trujillo Public Relations

Sara Trujillo / [email protected]

917.295.5491

SOURCE ZVOX Audio