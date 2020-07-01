Dialysis Centers Face Pressure to Deal with Increased Incidences of Kidney Injury Among COVID-19 Patients

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has published a new article "High Incidence of Kidney Injury a New Challenge for Treating COVID-19"

A significant number of COVID-19 patients are developing kidney problems which has led to unprecedented demand for dialysis equipment. Although the virus primarily affects the lungs, recent studies have shown a high incidence of acute kidney injury among hospitalized patients. Demand for dialysis machines, plastic disposables and filtrate replacement solutions has skyrocketed as hospitals face this new challenge to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.



The COVID-19 outbreak has also led to a reduction in the number of organ transplants. This has forced more people in need of kidney transplants to begin dialysis treatments or to remain on dialysis for longer. This is putting immense pressure on dialysis centers who are struggling to serve their existing patients as well as to meet the new demand. In response companies like Fresenius, Baxter, Europlaz Technologies and Quanta Dialysis Technologies are working to provide extra dialysis equipment and supplies to hospitals facing shortages.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "High Incidence of Kidney Injury a New Challenge for Treating COVID-19"

