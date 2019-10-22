Dialysis Market to Hit $105 Billion by 2025 at 4% CAGR: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dialysis Market revenue is expected to cross USD 105 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The increase in the kidney failure rate among the population is one of the primary factors driving dialysis industry growth. Kidney replacement is a tedious procedure as the condition of the kidney should be checked for accuracy to avoid post-transplantation complications. Additionally, a shortage of kidney donors worldwide will upsurge the demand for kidney dialysis equipment market. According to the World Health Organization, a large number of Americans suffer from chronic kidney failure and the majority of them do not receive new kidneys. Thus, rising instances of kidney failures will foster the adoption of dialysis treatment, thereby propelling business growth.

The global dialysis market is set to register over 4% CAGR up to 2025, driven by favourable reimbursement scenario for dialysis treatment.

Increasing R&D investments in developed as well as developing countries for effective patient treatment will encourage the dialysis industry growth. Moreover, certain government initiatives and funding decisions to upgrade the quality of dialysis equipment, consumables and devices utilized during the treatment should positively impact business growth.

Peritoneal dialysis segment held significant revenue share in 2018 and is poised to witness around 5.0% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Segmental expansion is attributable to the increasing adoption of peritoneal dialysis performed in-home settings. Moreover, peritoneal dialysis involves fewer complications as compared to hemodialysis treatment and requires minimum hospital visits. Hence, the convenience offered by such treatments will surge the overall dialysis market progress.

Consumables segment was valued over USD 10 billion in 2018 and is projected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Consumables have a high replacement rate and are required in large quantity. Increasing adoption of dialysis therapy will accelerate the demand for consumables required in the dialysis procedure thereby fostering segmental growth. Utilization of dialyzers, catheters, access products, concentrates and other consumables should contribute to the overall progress of the dialysis market.

The home dialysis segment accounted for around USD 24 billion in 2018 owing to increasing inclination towards dialysis services offered in at-home settings.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dialysis-market

The home dialysis segment accounted for around USD 24 billion in 2018 owing to increasing inclination towards dialysis services offered in at-home settings. Numerous benefits offered by home dialysis such as flexible scheduling, portability and easy patient mobility fosters the segment growth. Home dialysis treatment can help to improve the quality of life for patients undergoing dialysis treatment by reducing seemingly endless trips to hospital or dialysis centers. Aforementioned benefits of home dialysis over in-center dialysis will thus spur the segment size.

The India dialysis market is estimated to show more than 5.2% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Several initiatives and awareness programs conducted by government and other organizations will augment the dialysis industry growth. For instance, in 2016, the Government of India rolled out the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program, as a part of the National Health Mission (NHM). The program aimed at providing free dialysis services to the poor. Such initiatives will, therefore, foster dialysis industry expansion in India.

The increasing focus of manufacturers on the introduction of innovative devices for better patient care will provide lucrative growth opportunities. Some of the notable players operating in the dialysis market include Asahi Kasei, B. Braun, Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, JMS, Kawasumi Laboratories, Medtronic, Nikkiso, Nipro and Toray. These industry players implement different strategies such as partnerships, mergers and collaborations to sustain market competition. For instance, in May 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation and NxStage entered into a strategic business alliance. This alliance helped the company in establishing a partnership with leading renal product manufacturing companies in Asia, thus, enhancing its business revenue share.

