Dialyze Direct Expands Footprint within CareRite Centers Network

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialyze Direct, a leader in staff-assisted home dialysis services, announced plans for further expansion of its in-house skilled nursing dialysis service with CareRite Centers, the leading subacute and skilled nursing network within the nation. The CareRite Centers network spans from New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee; currently, Dialyze Direct operates within the CareRite network at The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New York.

"By partnering with Dialyze Direct to provide gentler dialysis at The Chateau, our patients can avoid challenging transportation accommodations, anxiety, and long wait times at an off-site center," shared Moshe Katz, Administrator of The Chateau. "Our patients have been empowered to participate more effectively in rehabilitation and accomplish their goals in The Chateau community with a level of vitality that is far beyond what we were used to seeing previously within this complex demographic."

Dialyze Direct's unique model of gentler home dialysis is particularly well-suited to elderly patients with complex comorbidities, eliminating the expensive transportation and burdensome process associated with outpatient dialysis clinics. The company's dedicated nurses, dieticians, social workers and clinical support staff work in collaboration with the patient's nephrologist to ensure the journey from admittance to recovery is meticulously planned for patients' unique needs, driving significantly improved outcomes and quality of life for this demographic.

"After the implementation of the Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM), Dialyze Direct has seen a great increase in demand for its services as SNFs shift their focus to higher-acuity residents, such as medically complex dialysis patients," said Dialyze Direct's COO and co-founder, Josh Rothenberg. "CareRite's commitment to providing the best possible care for their residents aligns with our mission to improve the lives of dialysis patients across the country."

As The Chateau is committed to providing patients with a person-centered treatment plan that focuses on the needs and wants of the individual, as all other communities in the CareRite network, this is the new benchmark for what dialysis can be and the community is happy to work with Dialyze Direct.

About Dialyze Direct:

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a staff-assisted home hemodialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payors. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee, and is in the process of launching operations in an additional four states.

About CareRite Centers:

CareRite Centers, LLC is a network of skilled nursing communities in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida, providing skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech language pathology rehabilitation services to those recovering from surgery or illness. The uncommon denominator of the CareRite experience is that every touchpoint will not only meet, but will exceed one's expectations. Noted in the CareRite Centers' mission, all employees serve as the vital link; they are the core of excellence and compassion that the organization is committed to on a daily basis.

