Diamanti Launches 100 Percent Channel-Fulfilled Sales Model

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, today announced that as of July 1, the company will shift to a 100 percent partner-fulfilled sales model for its Kubernetes management platform.

"With 95 percent of new apps using containers¹, the need for simple, reliable and scalable Kubernetes platforms is increasing at exponential rates," said Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey. "At Diamanti, we're focused on providing transformative technologies that help customers modernize their infrastructure. A thriving partner program, through which all sales will be processed, is a key element to expanding our user base and helping more businesses worldwide future-proof their infrastructure for whatever challenges come their way."

A strong partner sales model enables Diamanti and its partners to streamline operations and rapidly respond to customer needs, enabling customers to quickly and easily bring containerized applications to production -- -- including mission-critical, stateful applications including databases, big & fast data applications AI/ML workloads. With a single pane of glass to manage all of their containerized applications, our customers can then focus on their business goals instead of their infrastructure needs.

Diamanti is committed to building demand for our partners through an aggressive sales and marketing strategy which includes:

A robust, data-driven account-based marketing (ABM) program

Educational content and webinar programming

A new inside sales team

Requirement to have all new orders fulfilled by a partner whenever possible

"We will also be developing a new partner microsite to provide all of the assets our partners need to succeed, including updated solution briefs, new product videos, a sales configurator, and product trials," added Hickey. "After more than 20 years selling and managing partner-led programs, I understand what our channel partners need to thrive, and is my goal to streamline every step of the process to make our partner program a model for the industry."

About Diamanti

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti's Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

¹ 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, The State of Data Management in the Container Era, August 5, 2020

