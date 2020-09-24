Diameter Health Engages Amendola For Strategic Public Relations, Social Media and Content Marketing Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications (Amendola), a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing firm, announced that Diameter Health has hired the agency to provide strategic PR, social media and content marketing services to drive thought leadership and visibility of its clinical data optimization technology for health plans, state and federal government, health information exchanges and throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

Amendola will promote Farmington, CT-based, Diameter Health through ongoing PR and content development programs, supported by Amendola's top-tier industry and media relations team. Drawing on Amendola's deep industry knowledge and diverse media relationships in healthcare, business and consumer media, the comprehensive program will promote the benefits of quality healthcare data that improves patient care, increases revenue, as well as reduces administrative burden.

"I've worked with Amendola at two previous companies and Jodi and the A-team deliver top notch results," says Terry Boch, chief commercial officer at Diameter Health. "In the short time we've been working together, the program has already made an impact. Their depth of healthcare knowledge, marketing and public relations expertise and industry connections have been fundamental in communicating our solutions for clinical data optimization to clients and prospects."

"I am ecstatic to add Diameter Health to our growing family of companies that rely on Amendola to gain ongoing visibility in a dramatically shifting marketplace," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "Diameter Health, which normalizes and enriches clinical data to create real time value, improving both the quantity and quality of data, is leading the way with improved ROI, which is especially important during this economic environment. In addition to delivering industry leading technology to automate data optimization for clients with real successes and outcomes, the company is led by an experienced, proven management team. We look forward to the ongoing partnership and to building momentum to drive strategic growth."

With automated, proven technology and a five-step data optimization process, Diameter Health improves both the quality and quantity of clinical data available to drive critical business and healthcare processes. Diameter Health provides a longitudinal patient record, packaged and ready for use in HEDIS reporting, risk adjustment, care management, and gaps in care solutions. With a highly scalable platform that aggregates clinical data from disparate systems, Diameter Health's solutions deliver FHIR-ready standardized, interoperable data that is more accurate and complete.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, full-service and insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing veterans understand the complex healthcare environment and provide strategic guidance and creative thinking to deliver proven ROI that boosts reputations and drives market share. Making an impact since 2003, with an unprecedented number of repeat clients, Amendola combines traditional, digital and new media to drive growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Diameter Health

Diameter Health is the standard for clinical data optimization, transforming raw patient information into the highest quantity and quality of interoperable data for healthcare organizations. Powered by automated, scalable, auditable technology and a team of industry experts, Diameter Health delivers actionable and enriched clinical data that enables real-time transactions, improved analytics, reduced cost, and better care outcomes. The Diameter Health platform enables organizations that depend on multi-source clinical data streams, such as health plans, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), healthcare IT, life insurers, and state and federal governments to realize greater value from their data. For more information, visit www.diameterhealth.com or contact us at [email protected].

