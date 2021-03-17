DiamiR Announces Acquisition of CLIA Lab from Interpace Biosciences

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified laboratory in New Haven, CT from Interpace Biosciences, Inc. Subject to specific terms and conditions of the agreement being met, it is anticipated that the transaction will close by the end of April, 2021. Financial terms of this transaction have not been disclosed.

"Acquisition of this CLIA-certified lab facility significantly expands DiamiR's capabilities to develop and commercialize our microRNA-based tests for early detection, differential diagnosis, prediction of progression and monitoring of brain health and other conditions," commented Dr. Samuil Umansky, President and Chief Scientific Officer of DiamiR. "It is especially timely as our lead pipeline product, CogniMIR™, for mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease enters late stages of development and validation. CogniMIR™ combines brain-enriched and inflammation-associated microRNA biomarkers detectable in blood plasma and algorithm classifier. DiamiR's other programs focus on analysis of circulating organ-enriched microRNAs as peripheral epigenetic biomarkers of disease severity and progression as well as response to treatment during drug development."

About microRNAs as biomarkers of disease

microRNAs are small non-coding regulatory RNA molecules, which modulate gene expression and whose levels often change in disease. Certain microRNAs are enriched in specific organs and tissues, including different brain regions. When such microRNAs are detected in bodily fluids, they can be effective, patient-friendly biomarkers reflective of processes underlying pathology of the respective organ and tissue.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Interpace Diagnostics is a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics business unit that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests - PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin – and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP), BarreGEN® for Barrett's Esophagus.

Interpace's Biopharma provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The Biopharma business also advances personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, and improving patient care. For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences' website at www.interpace.com.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact:

Kira Sheinerman, PhD

917-678-0990

[email protected]

SOURCE DiamiR

Related Links

http://www.diamirbio.com

