DiamiR Announces Oral Presentation at 21st International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative minimally invasive diagnostic tests for neurodegenerative and other diseases, today announced that Dr. Kira Sheinerman, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and participating in a panel discussion at The 21st International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery hosted by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) and held virtually October 5-6, 2020.

Session: Novel Biomarkers in Alzheimer's Disease

Title: Circulating Brain-Enriched microRNAs as Peripheral Biomarkers of Neurodegeneration

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 2:35 pm EDT

About International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery

The purpose for this annual ADDF conference is to accelerate the development of innovative treatments and biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease, related dementias and cognitive aging. The conference will showcase the innovative approaches of ADDF funded scientists. In addition to featuring ADDF's portfolio, the program will also include guest presentations focusing on the latest research in the Alzheimer's disease field. The conference virtual live sessions can be attended by registering at: https://meetings.alzdiscovery.org/alz-registration/.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and pharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact:

Kira Sheinerman, PhD

917-678-0990

[email protected]

SOURCE DiamiR

Related Links

www.diamirbio.com

