DiamiR Biosciences Announces Participation in Alzheimer's Panel at the BioFuture 2022 Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that the company's management will participate in the BioFuture Conference being held on November 7-9, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, NY.

Kira Sheinerman, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Executive Director, will be a participant in the panel discussion, "New approvals, new approaches, new diagnostics, and can we really reverse the progression of AD?" at 10:30 am EST on Wednesday, November 9th in Holmes I. The panel discussion will focus on the role of new diagnostics tools and novel therapeutics in revolutionizing care for Alzheimer's patients.

"We believe that blood-based diagnostics will help recruit better defined participants into clinical trials and will also allow efficient monitoring of Alzheimer's patients, resulting in improved outcomes," said Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., MBA, company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have Kira share our vision on how developing new diagnostic tools can positively impact the lives of Alzheimer's patients."

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

