DiamiR Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance For Key Patent Covering the Use of Circulating Brain-Enriched microRNA Biomarkers for Monitoring of Brain Aging; Provides Update on Its Patent Portfolio

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for neurodegenerative and other diseases, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application No. 16/044,279 entitled "miRNA-based methods for detecting and monitoring aging." The patent covers the use of methods developed by DiamiR based on targeted quantitative analysis of microRNAs enriched in the brain and detectable in blood plasma as biomarkers of brain aging.

DiamiR is currently developing its first diagnostic product, CogniMIR™, for early detection and prediction of progression of early Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Its innovative technology is protected by the following issued and allowed patents:

"Methods of Using Small RNA from Bodily Fluids for Diagnosis and Monitoring of Neurodegenerative Diseases" in the United States and Europe;

"Methods of Using miRNA from Bodily Fluids for Early Detection and Monitoring of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer's Disease (AD)" in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and Australia;

"miRNA-based Universal Screening Test (UST)" in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, and Russia;

"Methods of Using miRNAS from Bodily Fluids For Detection and Monitoring of Parkinson's Disease (PD)" in Europe.

"Allowance of this key new patent by the USPTO is further strengthening DiamiR's global IP portfolio focused on early detection, differential diagnosis and monitoring of brain health and other conditions," said Dr. Samuil Umansky, President and Chief Scientific Officer of DiamiR. "Our near-term goal is to provide researchers and clinicians with an effective, non-invasive tool to facilitate enrollment of better-defined clinical trial participants and to enable primary testing of larger, at-risk groups."

About microRNAs as biomarkers of brain health

microRNAs are small non-coding regulatory RNA molecules, which modulate gene expression and whose levels often change in disease. Certain microRNAs are enriched in different brain regions and present in synapses/neurites. microRNAs can cross the blood-brain barrier and are detectable in bodily fluids. Such microRNAs can be effective, patient-friendly biomarkers reflective of processes underlying brain health and aging.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and pharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

