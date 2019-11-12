Diamond Assets Named Jamf Solution Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Assets, the most trusted Apple buyback partner in the United States is proud to announce that it has been named a Jamf Solution Partner. The announcement was made at the 2019 Jamf User Nation Conference (JNUC) in Minneapolis, Minnesota earlier this week. Diamond Assets earned this prestigious Jamf Solution Partner distinction in launching their new asset management tool entitled "Clarity: Powering the Apple Refresh". Clarity provides organizations the opportunity to directly submit their technology asset information to Diamond Assets and quickly receive detailed information about when the best time is for the organization to refresh each of their Apple devices.

Diamond Assets President Mike McKenna commented on the announcement stating, "We are incredibly honored and proud to have been named a Jamf Solution Partner. Our launch of Clarity and the Jamf Solution Partner announcement demonstrates our commitment to helping organizations develop sustainable technology plans. Clarity is a game changer in IT asset management as it allows customers the opportunity to most effectively time their refresh. We are thrilled to be a part of the Jamf Solution Partner program and we look forward to helping customers maximize the value of their Apple hardware."

The 2019 JNUC conference brought technology leaders and Jamf systems administrators together from around the world, providing them time to connect, learn from each other, and find new partnerships to support their organization's technology needs. Diamond Assets is excited to now be a Solution Partner with Jamf, as together the two organizations seek to best help customers cost-effectively manage their IT assets.

To learn more about Diamond Assets and Clarity, visit www.diamond-assets.com or e-mail us at buyback@diamond-assets.com.

SOURCE Diamond Assets

Related Links

http://www.diamond-assets.com

