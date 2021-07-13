Diamond Braces Has Answers to Questions About NYC Orthodontics

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Braces is committed to making orthodontic care accessible to patients of all backgrounds throughout New York City. Low prices, convenient locations, and abundant information are all ways orthodontic providers can make care accessible to patients – and Diamond Braces is committing to the latter with its new informational webpages.

For patients based in New York City who are interested in learning more about orthodontic care and Invisalign treatment, Diamond Braces has launched pages dedicated to answering popular questions that Manhattan orthodontic patients may have. Among the questions answered are:

Can I visit an orthodontist in NYC without a referral?

without a referral? How much does Invisalign treatment cost in NYC with or without insurance?

with or without insurance? What's the cheapest price for Invisalign treatment in NYC ?

? Can I book a free consultation with an orthodontist in NYC ?

? Where can I buy Invisalign aligners in NYC ?

? Can I get free orthodontic treatment in Manhattan ?

? Where can I find Invisalign doctors in NYC ?

? Where can I find a pediatric orthodontist in NYC ?

This new informational page also includes links to other helpful resources such as free insurance quote requests, free virtual consultations, directions to convenient locations across Manhattan, and more.

Diamond Braces understands that pursuing orthodontic treatment can be a daunting task, especially without access to the information needed to make an informed decision. Now, New York City-area patients can visit a one-stop shop full of valuable resources to choose the right orthodontic provider for them and their family.

Patients interested in learning more about orthodontic care can visit Diamond Braces' new NYC orthodontist information page here and residents interested in Invisalign treatment can visit the dedicated Invisalign therapy NYC page here starting today. There, they can browse multiple, convenient locations throughout Manhattan, get a free insurance quote, and even schedule a free virtual consultation with a licensed, experienced NYC orthodontist.

About Diamond Braces

Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, is a leader in high-quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For over 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by their AAA principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. This dedication to digital dentistry and a world-class customer experience has allowed Diamond Braces to serve over 100,000 smiles – at prices 30% less than other providers. For more information, visit www.diamondbraces.com

