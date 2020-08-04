Diamond C Trailers Endorses Equipment Trader, Commercial Truck Trader

MT. PLEASANT, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond C Trailers , a major manufacturer of light and heavy duty trailers, today announced they are endorsing and partnering with Trader Interactive's Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader , leading online marketplaces for buying and selling commercial inventory, including trailers. The new partnership provides Diamond C dealers with access to the Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader suite of digital marketing offerings at special rates, empowering Diamond C dealers to optimize inventory exposure and market penetration for their for-sale trailers.

Collectively, Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader have the largest trailer audience in the nation, with an average of 354,000 unique visitors conducting 790,000 trailer searches every single month. With access to their proprietary inventory and lead management platform, TraderTraxx, dealers with a Trader subscription can manage their inventory, track leads, and access exclusive consumer and market insights. Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader also provide website creation and maintenance services for dealers who want a dedicated dealership website.

"We are committed to bringing buyers and sellers together on our marketplaces," said John Ryneska, Business Development Manager at Trader Interactive. "Partnering Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader with Diamond C dealers allows us to provide them access to our unparalleled trailer audience, while also ensuring that we are consistently showcasing relevant, in-demand trailer inventory for visitors to our sites."

With this partnership, Diamond C dealers will be able to take advantage of dramatic savings on Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader listing packages, as well as a notable incentive for Trader's dealership website package. A pilot study on the marketplaces recently generated a 335% return-on-investment for participating Diamond C dealers.

"We've seen proven, impressive results from Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader, which has led to our endorsement of their listing and website packages for selling our trailers," said Jacob Crabb, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Diamond C Trailers. "Through this new partnership, our dealers can access remarkable savings that allow them to access Trader Interactive's motivated buyer audience and ultimately generate more leads and close more sales."

About Diamond C Trailers

Diamond C Trailers is a family owned and operated company that operates based on traditional family morals, including honesty, respect, humbleness, and pure integrity. Diamond C offers a robust lineup of trailers, ranging from utility and car hauler models, all the way to heavier duty equipment, gooseneck, and dump trailers. Trailers are distributed through a vast network of almost 200 Diamond C dealer partners strategically placed throughout North America. For more information, visit www.DiamondC.com.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com.

