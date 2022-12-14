Diamond coatings market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global diamond coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 910.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for a 33% share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diamond Coatings Market 2023-2027

Global diamond coatings market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global diamond coatings market as a part of the specialty chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. It also covers products and companies engaged in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacturing of a wide variety of products, including fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings. Technavio calculates the global specialty chemicals market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of organic and inorganic chemicals and all sub-categories thereof.

Global diamond coatings market - Five forces

The global diamond coatings market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global diamond coatings market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global diamond coatings market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user, technology, and region.

The electronics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Diamond-coated components are used in high-performance computers and electrical and electronic products, such as heat exchangers and sinks, electrical components, optical windows, and prosthetics. The rise in the sales of smart devices such as smartphones, streaming media players, notepads, laptops, smart televisions, and other multimedia devices is anticipated to increase the demand for diamond coatings from the electronics sector. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global diamond coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

Europe will account for 33% of the global diamond coatings market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing use of diamond coatings in industries such as automotive, aerospace, mechanical, and construction. Moreover, the increasing adoption of next-generation digital technologies, smart consumer electronics, the Internet of Things, and electromechanical components and accessories is fueling the microelectronics and telecommunication industries in the region.

Global diamond coatings market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The cost advantages of diamond coatings are driving the global diamond coatings market growth.

are driving the global diamond coatings market growth. The cost of diamond coatings is lower when compared to industrial diamonds.

In addition, the physical and chemical properties of diamond coatings and industrial diamonds are very similar. As a result, diamond-coated tools have a comparatively higher service life than diamond grain-based and conventional tools.

Such factors will increase the adoption of diamond coatings in various applications, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period..

Recent trends influencing the market

R&D initiatives to enhance the use of diamond coatings is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. R&D activities related to the uses of diamond coatings are likely to provide various application opportunities in the future.

Some of the fast-growing industries where diamond coatings are used include oil and gas drilling, mining, electronics, precision machining, medical and healthcare, and automotive paints.

Thus, the growing scope for diamond coating applications in different fields will increase the demand for advanced diamond coating processes and technologies during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The easy availability of substitutes is challenging the global diamond coatings market growth.

is challenging the global diamond coatings market growth. Diamond-coatings and diamond-coated tools have various substitutes, such as titanium nitride, chromium carbide, titanium carbonitride, chromium nitride, aluminum titanium nitride, zirconium nitride, and aluminum-rich coating.

Moreover, the increasing use of various types of high-strength tools is expected to impact the market during the forecast period. For example, high-speed steel (HSS) metal-cutting tools are of superior quality when compared to conventional tools.

Thus, the growing use of alternative coatings and high-quality, high-speed steel (HSS) metal-cutting tools will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this diamond coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diamond coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the diamond coatings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diamond coatings market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diamond coatings market vendors

Diamond Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 910.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors Acree Technologies Inc., Anglo American plc, Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc., Calico Coatings, CemeCon AG, Creating Nano Technologies Inc., Crystallume Corp., Diamond Materials GmbH & Co. KG, Diamond Product Solutions, Element Six UK Ltd., Endura Coatings, Entegris Inc., IBC Coatings Technologies Inc., JCS Group, NeoCoat SA, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Sandvik AB, SP3 Inc., Surface Technology Inc., and United Protective Technologies LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global diamond coatings market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global diamond coatings market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Chemical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Chemical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Chemical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Chemical vapor deposition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Chemical vapor deposition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Physical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Physical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Physical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Physical vapor deposition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Physical vapor deposition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acree Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 124: Acree Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Acree Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Acree Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Anglo American plc

plc Exhibit 127: Anglo American plc - Overview

plc - Overview

Exhibit 128: Anglo American plc - Business segments

plc - Business segments

Exhibit 129: Anglo American plc - Key news

plc - Key news

Exhibit 130: Anglo American plc - Key offerings

plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 131: Anglo American plc - Segment focus

12.5 Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc.

Exhibit 132: Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Calico Coatings

Exhibit 135: Calico Coatings - Overview



Exhibit 136: Calico Coatings - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Calico Coatings - Key offerings

12.7 CemeCon AG

Exhibit 138: CemeCon AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: CemeCon AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: CemeCon AG - Key offerings

12.8 Creating Nano Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 141: Creating Nano Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Creating Nano Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Creating Nano Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Crystallume Corp.

Exhibit 144: Crystallume Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Crystallume Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Crystallume Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Diamond Materials GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 147: Diamond Materials GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Diamond Materials GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Diamond Materials GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Diamond Product Solutions

Exhibit 150: Diamond Product Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 151: Diamond Product Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Diamond Product Solutions - Key offerings

12.12 Endura Coatings

Exhibit 153: Endura Coatings - Overview



Exhibit 154: Endura Coatings - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Endura Coatings - Key offerings

12.13 Entegris Inc.

Exhibit 156: Entegris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Entegris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Entegris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Entegris Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 NeoCoat SA

Exhibit 160: NeoCoat SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: NeoCoat SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: NeoCoat SA - Key offerings

12.15 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Exhibit 163: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Segment focus

12.16 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 167: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 168: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 170: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

12.17 SP3 Inc.

Exhibit 172: SP3 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: SP3 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: SP3 Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

