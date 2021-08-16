Diamond Coatings Market size to increase by $ 765 Mn between 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diamond coatings market is poised to grow by USD 765 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the diamond coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of diamond coatings.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (electronics, mechanical, industrial, medical, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The increasing penetration of smart devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the diamond coatings market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The diamond coatings market covers the following areas:
Diamond Coatings Market Sizing
Diamond Coatings Market Forecast
Diamond Coatings Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Anglo American Plc
- Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc.
- Crystallume
- Diamond Materials GmbH
- Endura Coatings
- NeoCoat SA
- OC Oerlikon Corp. AG
- Sandvik AB
- Smiths Group Plc
- SP3 Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anglo American Plc
- Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc.
- Crystallume
- Diamond Materials GmbH
- Endura Coatings
- NeoCoat SA
- OC Oerlikon Corp. AG
- Sandvik AB
- Smiths Group Plc
- SP3 Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
