Diamond Foods, LLC Provides Notice of a Data Privacy Event

STOCKTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Foods, LLC ("Diamond Foods") recently announced an incident that may affect the privacy of information related to certain individuals. Although Diamond Foods is unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of information in relation to incident, Diamond Foods is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their information should they feel it is necessary to do so.

On January 23, 2021, Diamond Foods became aware of suspicious activity in its IT environment and immediately initiated an investigation. As part of the investigation, which was conducted with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, Diamond Foods determined that an unauthorized actor accessed its network and certain information stored on the network between January 19, 2021 to January 23, 2021. Additionally, Diamond Foods determined one employee email account was subject to unauthorized access from December 8, 2020 to January 8, 2021. Diamond Foods conducted a comprehensive review of the data at risk to determine the type of information at issue and to whom the information related. This review was completed on May 6, 2021. Once Diamond Foods determined who was potentially impacted, it had to review its internal records to locate accurate mailing addresses. Although there is no evidence that personal information was actually viewed by an unauthorized actor, Diamond Foods is providing notice to potentially affected individuals in an abundance of caution.

Diamond Foods' investigation determined that the type of information potentially impacted by this incident includes name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account number, and health insurance information. Diamond Foods takes the security of personal information in its care very seriously. Upon discovering this incident, Diamond Foods moved quickly to secure its network, the employee's email account, investigate, and notify potentially impacted individuals.

Diamond Foods encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity.

Additional information about the incident can be found at Diamond Foods' website: https://www.diamondnuts.com.

