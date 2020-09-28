Diamond Hill Appoints Carlotta King as General Counsel

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Capital Management, an independent active asset manager and a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL), today announced the appointment of Carlotta King as general counsel, effective today.

King reports to Heather Brilliant, CFA, Diamond Hill's president and CEO. Before joining Diamond Hill, King was associate general counsel for the Managed Funds Association, an advocacy, education, and communications organization for the alternative investment industry in Washington, D.C., where she worked for 10 years.

"Carlotta brings extensive financial industry and legal expertise to this important role at Diamond Hill," Brilliant said. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Columbus community and the firm."

King previously was an associate at Dechert LLP in Washington, D.C., in its financial services group, and earlier worked as an associate in the investment management and financial institutions groups at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York City. She holds a bachelor's degree in government and English from Georgetown University and a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School. She is a board member of Women in Derivatives, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to attract, retain, educate and develop female leaders in the financial industry.

"Diamond Hill has built a strong reputation for investment excellence and client service over the past two decades, and I'm honored to join as the firm's general counsel," King said.

