Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For First Quarter 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our") (NASDAQ: DHIL) today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and filed its Form 10-Q.

Selected Income Statement Data

(in thousands, except per share figures)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018

Change Revenues:









Investment advisory $ 30,513



$ 34,631



(12)% Mutual fund administration, net 2,066



3,151



(34)% Total revenue 32,579



37,782



(14)% Operating expenses 21,445



19,578



10% Net operating income 11,134



18,204



(39)% Investment income (loss), net 14,285



(1,560)





Income before taxes 25,419



16,644



53% Income tax expense (5,863)



(3,702)



58% Net income 19,556



12,942



51% Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,623)



47





Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,933



$ 12,989



30%











Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 4.84



$ 3.72



30%

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands, except per share figures)



As Of

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Total cash and corporate investments held directly by DHCM $ 189,914



$ 196,545

Total assets 295,155



325,728

Total liabilities 48,495



67,472

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 36,249



62,680

Shareholders equity 210,411



195,576

Book value per share $ 60.21



$ 55.89



































































Change in Assets Under Management

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 AUM at beginning of the period $ 19,108



$ 22,317

Net cash inflows (outflows)





proprietary funds (309)



187

sub-advised funds 59



104

institutional accounts (209)



(35)



(459)



256

Net market appreciation (depreciation) and income 2,231



(644)

Increase (decrease) during the period 1,772



(388)

AUM at end of the period $ 20,880



$ 21,929



About Diamond Hill :

We are an independent investment management firm with significant employee ownership and $20.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. We provide investment management services to institutions and individuals through mutual funds, institutional separate accounts, an exchange traded fund, and private investment funds. Our entire investment team shares the same intrinsic value investment philosophy focused on absolute returns, and our interests are firmly aligned with our clients through significant investment in its strategies. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com .

Use of Supplemental Data as Non-GAAP Performance Measure

As supplemental information, we are providing performance measures that are based on methodologies other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"). We believe the non-GAAP measures below are useful measures of our core business activities, are important metrics in estimating the value of an asset management business and may enable more appropriate comparison to our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be calculated differently by other companies. The following schedule reconciles GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

2019

2018 Total revenue

$ 32,579



$ 37,782











Net operating income, GAAP basis

$ 11,134



$ 18,204

Non-GAAP adjustment:







Gains (losses) on deferred compensation plan investments, net(1)

2,412



(515)

Net operating income, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(2)

13,546



17,689

Non-GAAP adjustment:







Tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(3)

(3,484)



(3,923)

Net operating income, as adjusted, after tax, non-GAAP basis(4)

$ 10,062



$ 13,766











Net operating income, as adjusted after tax per diluted share, non-GAAP basis(5)

$ 2.88



$ 3.94

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding, GAAP basis

3,497



3,492











Operating profit margin, GAAP basis

34 %

48 % Operating profit margin, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(6)

42 %

47 %

(1)Gains (losses) on deferred compensation plan investments, net: The gain (loss) on deferred compensation plan investments, which increases (decreases) deferred compensation expense included in operating income, is removed from operating income in the calculation because it is offset by an equal amount in investment income (loss) below net operating income on the income statement, and thus has no impact on net income attributable to the Company.

(2) Net operating income, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure represents the Company's net operating income adjusted to exclude the impact on compensation expense of gains and losses on investments in the deferred compensation plan.

(3)Tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure represents the tax provision excluding the impact of investment related activity and is calculated by applying the unconsolidated effective tax rate to net operating income, as adjusted.

(4) Net operating income, as adjusted, after tax: This non-GAAP measure deducts from the net operating income, as adjusted, the tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted.

(5) Net operating income, as adjusted after tax per diluted share: This non-GAAP measure was calculated by dividing the net operating income, as adjusted after tax, by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

(6) Operating profit margin, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure was calculated by dividing the net operating income, as adjusted, by total revenue.

Our management does not promote that investors consider the above non-GAAP financial measures alone, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Throughout this press release, the Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to such matters as anticipated operating results, prospects and levels of assets under management, technological developments, economic trends (including interest rates and market volatility), expected transactions and similar matters. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "hope," "seek," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date thereof. While we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, accordingly, our actual results and experiences could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements we make in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our press releases are discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the 2018 Annual Report and include, but are not limited to: the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets; a decline in the performance of our products; changes in interest rates; changes in national and local economic and political conditions, the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; changes in government policy and regulation, including monetary policy; changes in our ability to attract or retain key employees; unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations; and other risks identified from time-to-time in other public documents on file with the SEC.

