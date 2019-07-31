Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our") (NASDAQ: DHIL) today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and filed its Form 10-Q.

Selected Income Statement Data (in thousands, except per share figures)



Three Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

%

Change Revenues:









Investment advisory $ 31,511



$ 33,526



(6)% Mutual fund administration, net 2,034



2,402



(15)% Total revenue 33,545



35,928



(7)% Operating expenses 21,465



19,578



10% Net operating income 12,080



16,350



(26)% Investment income, net 6,519



3,565





Income before taxes 18,599



19,915



(7)% Income tax expense (4,442)



(5,017)



(11)% Net income 14,157



14,898



(5)% Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (962)



(528)





Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,195



$ 14,370



(8)%











Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 3.79



$ 4.08



(7)%













Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

%

Change Revenues:









Investment advisory $ 62,023



$ 68,158



(9)% Mutual fund administration, net 4,101



5,552



(26)% Total revenue 66,124



73,710



(10)% Operating expenses 42,910



39,157



10% Net operating income 23,214



34,553



(33)% Investment income, net 20,804



2,006





Income before taxes 44,018



36,559



20% Income tax expense (10,305)



(8,719)



18% Net income 33,713



27,840



21% Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,585)



(480)





Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 30,128



$ 27,360



10%











Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 8.64



$ 7.81



11%

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands, except per share figures)



As Of

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Total cash and corporate investments held directly by DHCM $ 202,218



$ 196,545

Total assets 306,152



325,728

Total liabilities 54,381



67,472

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 34,076



62,680

Shareholders equity 217,695



195,576

Book value per share $ 63.22



$ 55.89





For the Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2019

2018 AUM at beginning of the period $ 20,880



$ 21,929

Net cash inflows (outflows)





proprietary funds (531)



(362)

sub-advised funds 76



23

institutional accounts 38



(53)



(417)



(392)

Net market appreciation and income 1,149



290

Increase (decrease) during the period 732



(102)

AUM at end of the period $ 21,612



$ 21,827











Change in Assets Under Management

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2019

2018 AUM at beginning of the period $ 19,108



$ 22,317

Net cash inflows (outflows)





proprietary funds (815)



(174)

sub-advised funds 135



126

institutional accounts (171)



(88)



(851)



(136)

Net market appreciation (depreciation) and income 3,355



(354)

Increase (decrease) during the period 2,504



(490)

AUM at end of the period $ 21,612



$ 21,827



About Diamond Hill :

We are an independent investment management firm with significant employee ownership and $21.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. We provide investment management services to institutions and individuals through mutual funds, institutional separate accounts, and private investment funds. Our entire investment team shares the same intrinsic value investment philosophy focused on absolute returns, and our interests are firmly aligned with our clients through significant investment in its strategies. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com .

Use of Supplemental Data as Non-GAAP Performance Measure

As supplemental information, we are providing performance measures that are based on methodologies other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"). We believe the non-GAAP measures below are useful measures of our core business activities, are important metrics in estimating the value of an asset management business and may enable more appropriate comparison to our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be calculated differently by other companies. The following schedule reconciles GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Total revenue $ 33,545



$ 35,928



$ 66,124



$ 73,710

















Net operating income, GAAP basis $ 12,080



$ 16,350



$ 23,214



$ 34,553

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Gains (losses) on deferred compensation plan investments, net(1) 1,283



456



3,695



(60)

Net operating income, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(2) 13,363



16,806



26,909



34,493

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(3) (3,366)



(4,349)



(6,858)



(8,336)

Net operating income, as adjusted, after tax, non-GAAP basis(4) $ 9,997



$ 12,457



$ 20,051



$ 26,157

















Net operating income, as adjusted after tax per diluted share, non-GAAP basis(5) $ 2.87



$ 3.54



$ 5.75



$ 7.46

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding, GAAP basis 3,478



3,520



3,487



3,505

















Operating profit margin, GAAP basis 36 %

46 %

35 %

47 % Operating profit margin, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(6) 40 %

47 %

41 %

47 %

(1) Gains (losses) on deferred compensation plan investments, net: The gain (loss) on deferred compensation plan investments, which increases (decreases) deferred compensation expense included in operating income, is removed from operating income in the calculation because it is offset by an equal amount in investment income (loss) below net operating income on the income statement, and thus has no impact on net income attributable to the Company. (2) Net operating income, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure represents the Company's net operating income adjusted to exclude the impact on compensation expense of gains and losses on investments in the deferred compensation plan. (3) Tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure represents the tax provision excluding the impact of investment related activity and is calculated by applying the unconsolidated effective tax rate to net operating income, as adjusted. (4) Net operating income, as adjusted, after tax: This non-GAAP measure deducts from the net operating income, as adjusted, the tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted. (5) Net operating income, as adjusted after tax per diluted share: This non-GAAP measure was calculated by dividing the net operating income, as adjusted after tax, by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. (6) Operating profit margin, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure was calculated by dividing the net operating income, as adjusted, by total revenue.

Our management does not promote that investors consider the above non-GAAP financial measures alone, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Throughout this press release, the Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to such matters as anticipated operating results, prospects and levels of assets under management, technological developments, economic trends (including interest rates and market volatility), expected transactions and similar matters. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "hope," "seek," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date thereof. While we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, accordingly, our actual results and experiences could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements we make in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our press releases are discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the 2018 Annual Report and include, but are not limited to: the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets; a decline in the performance of our products; changes in interest rates; changes in national and local economic and political conditions, the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; changes in government policy and regulation, including monetary policy; changes in our ability to attract or retain key employees; unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations; and other risks identified from time-to-time in other public documents on file with the SEC.

