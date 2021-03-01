Diamond Hill Soft Closes Large Cap Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), announced that the Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy will close to most new investors effective March 31, 2021. The Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund will remain open to additional investment from existing shareholders and certain other new accounts as described in the prospectus dated February 28, 2021. The Large Cap strategy will have limited availability for new separate account clients. The Large Cap strategy had $15.0 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021.

Capacity management is a foundational investment principle and key differentiating feature of Diamond Hill's aligned boutique operating model. "Very few of our Large Cap strategy's peers close for capacity reasons. Our aim is to ensure the long-term integrity of the portfolio managers' process and their ability to take advantage of the strategy's full investable universe," said Heather Brilliant, CFA, CEO and president of Diamond Hill. "Our focus on long-term performance rather than asset growth incentivizes our portfolio managers to prioritize existing clients and close strategies before they reach a size that could limit their ability to deliver value-added returns."

"Our primary focus is always on achieving excellent outcomes for clients," said Austin Hawley, portfolio manager of the Large Cap strategy. "We believe the best way to achieve that is to manage high conviction, more concentrated portfolios, which requires a capacity discipline."

About Diamond Hill Capital Management

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of January 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $26.3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.diamond-hill.com.

An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus or summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the Fund(s) and are available at diamond-hill.com or by calling 888.226.5595. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. The Diamond Hill Funds are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC (Member FINRA). Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser, serves as investment adviser to the Diamond Hill Funds and is paid a fee for its services. Diamond Hill Funds are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

Overall equity market risks may affect the value of the fund.

