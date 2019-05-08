Diamond Key Security Receives Research and Development Grant from Vietsch Foundation

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Key Security™ (DKS) is pleased to announce it has received a $33,000 USD grant from the Vietsch Foundation for its groundbreaking global work offering an open-source cryptographic solution for the public good.

The Vietsch Foundation funds will assist in supporting the research in the development, enhancement, and deployment of transparent, auditable cryptographic technologies—helping to safeguard the internet for educational and research purposes—for all users.

"We are grateful to the Vietsch Foundation for their sponsorship of Diamond Key Security," said Stuart Jones, Managing Director DKS. "It's critical that we dramatically increase the reach of our solutions, particularly among non-profit higher education networks driving scientific research and innovation. The Vietsch Foundation grant will help to leverage our strengths for maximum impact."

"We found the Diamond Key Security project very valuable, and we're keen to contribute with our grant; adding tangible value to security solutions for the research and education of the user community," said Valentino Cavalli, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Vietsch Foundation.

The mission of the Vietsch Foundation (http://www.vietsch-foundation.org) is to promote research and development of advanced Internet technology for scientific research and higher education.

About Diamond Key Security

Diamond Key Security, headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, was formed in March 2017 as a not-for-profit corporation described under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. Its educational, charitable, and scientific purposes include conducting scientific research in the development, enhancement, and deployment of transparent, auditable cryptographic technologies—helping to safeguard the internet for the public good. For more information, visit dkey.org/.

