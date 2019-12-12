Diamond Live Concert Series Continues to Expand with New Venues, Musical Artists for 2020

Diamond Resorts launched the concert series in 2016, building on the company's Events of a Lifetime® platform, which provides members exclusive access to unique experiences, such as sporting events or private dinner parties, often hosted by celebrity ambassadors. Country rapper and singer-songwriter Colt Ford and country music singer and actress Jana Kramer were the first artists to sign on as Diamond Celebrity ambassadors, and that year they separately performed a handful of shows inside banquet space or outdoors at Diamond's flagship properties as part of the concert series.

Since then, Diamond has continued to expand the series to add additional shows and artists to the lineup.

This year, Diamond Resorts also began holding the shows at well-known concert venues, including The Norva in Norfolk, Virginia, and Stoney's Rockin' Country in Las Vegas, to enhance the concert experience.

"We have members who plan their vacations around the Diamond Live shows so we are always trying to think outside of the box and find new ways to enhance the experience," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "These are true once-in-a-lifetime events that no one else in the industry currently offers and we can't wait for members to check out what we have in store for 2020."

Most of the shows are acoustic and include a meet and greet with the artist, making for a unique and intimate experience. The events are only open to Diamond Resorts members and invited guests, so many of the audiences stay below 200 people.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

