Diamond Offshore Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the fourth quarter of 2019:



Three Months Ended Thousands of dollars, except per share data December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019 Total revenues $ 276,376

$ 254,020 Operating loss (48,869)

(72,834) Adjusted operating loss (48,869)

(70,291) Net loss (74,770)

(95,128) Adjusted net loss (62,706)

(92,803) Loss per diluted share $ (0.54)

$ (0.69) Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.45)

$ (0.67)

During 2019, the Company secured $620 million of backlog, including over $50 million secured in the fourth quarter related to a 12-month extension for the Ocean Patriot in the North Sea. As of January 1, 2020, the Company's total contracted backlog was $1.6 billion, excluding approximately a $100 million margin commitment from one of the Company's customers.

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at www.diamondoffshore.com. Diamond Offshore is owned 53% by Loews Corporation (NYSE: L).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release or made during the above conference call that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. A discussion of certain of the important risk factors and other considerations that could materially impact these matters as well as the Company's overall business and financial performance can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and readers of this press release are urged to review those reports carefully when considering these forward-looking statements. Copies of these reports are available through the Company's website at www.diamondoffshore.com. These risk factors include, among others, risks associated with worldwide demand for drilling services, depressed levels of activity in the oil and gas industry, renewing or replacing expired or terminated contracts, contract cancellations and terminations, maintenance and realization of backlog, competition and industry fleet capacity, impairments and retirements, operating risks, litigation and disputes, changes in tax laws and rates, regulatory initiatives and compliance with governmental regulations, casualty losses, and various other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















Revenues:

















Contract drilling $ 258,650

$ 242,315

$ 226,003

$ 934,934

$ 1,059,973 Revenues related to reimbursable expenses 17,726

11,705

6,519

45,710

23,242 Total revenues 276,376

254,020

232,522

980,644

1,083,215



















Operating expenses:

















Contract drilling, excluding depreciation 199,633

201,568

160,368

793,412

722,834 Reimbursable expenses 17,537

11,423

6,459

45,016

22,917 Depreciation 91,752

88,693

86,255

355,596

331,789 General and administrative 16,442

18,830

15,294

67,878

85,351 Impairment of assets -

-

-

-

27,225 Restucturing and separation costs -

-

116

-

5,041 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (119)

6,340

1,307

1,072

241 Total operating expenses 325,245

326,854

269,799

1,262,974

1,195,398



















Operating loss (48,869)

(72,834)

(37,277)

(282,330)

(112,183)



















Other income (expense):

















Interest income 718

1,317

2,476

6,382

8,477 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (30,650)

(31,098)

(31,044)

(122,832)

(123,240) Foreign currency transaction loss (2,053)

(77)

(494)

(3,936)

(379) Other, net 182

82

36

702

700



















Loss before income tax (expense) benefit (80,672)

(102,610)

(66,303)

(402,014)

(226,625)



















Income tax benefit (expense) 5,902

7,482

(12,904)

44,800

46,353



















Net loss $ (74,770)

$ (95,128)

$ (79,207)

$ (357,214)

$ (180,272)



















Loss per share $ (0.54)

$ (0.69)

$ (0.58)

$ (2.60)

$ (1.31)



















Weighted-average shares outstanding:

















Shares of common stock 137,698

137,694

137,436

137,652

137,399 Dilutive potential shares of common stock -

-

-

-

- Total weighted-average shares outstanding 137,698

137,694

137,436

137,652

137,399

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,281

$ 154,073 Marketable securities -

299,849 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 250,856

168,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,658

163,396 Asset held for sale 1,000

- Total current assets 476,795

785,938







Drilling and other property and equipment, net of accumulated





depreciation 5,152,828 5,184,222 Other assets 204,421

65,534 Total assets $ 5,834,044

$ 6,035,694







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Other current liabilities $ 302,594

$ 236,846 Long-term debt 1,975,741

1,973,922 Deferred tax liability 47,528

104,380 Other liabilities 275,971

135,893 Stockholders' equity 3,232,210

3,584,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,834,044

$ 6,035,694

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (357,214)

$ (180,272) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash





provided by operating activities





Depreciation 355,596

331,789 Loss on impairment of assets -

27,225 Deferred tax provision (56,908)

(75,993) Stock-based compensation expense 6,208

6,749 Contract liabilities, net 27,578

183 Deferred contract costs, net 59,141

22,765 Other 15,812

(7,466) Net changes in operating working capital (41,124) 107,078 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,089

232,058







Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (326,090)

(222,406) Proceeds from disposition of assets, net of disposal costs 16,217

70,067 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,300,000

1,600,000 Purchase of marketable securities (1,996,996)

(1,895,997) Net cash used in investing activities (6,869)

(448,336)







Financing activities:





Other (12)

(5,686) Net cash used in financing activities (12)

(5,686)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,208

(221,964) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 154,073

376,037 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 156,281

$ 154,073

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE DAYRATE, UTILIZATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY (Dayrate in thousands)





























































TOTAL FLEET

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 2019 2019 2018

Average Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational Efficiency

(3) Average Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational Efficiency

(3) Average Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational Efficiency

(3)





















$264 59% 94.7% $253 65% 96.6% $315 46% 95.4%

(1) Average dayrate is defined as contract drilling revenue for all of the specified rigs in our fleet per revenue-earning day. A revenue-earning day is defined as a 24-hour period during which a rig earns a dayrate after commencement of operations and excludes mobilization, demobilization and contract preparation days. (2) Utilization is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the total calendar days in the period for all specified rigs in our fleet (including cold-stacked rigs). Our current fleet includes two floaters that are cold stacked. (3) Operational efficiency is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the sum of total revenue-earning days plus the number of days (or portions thereof) associated with unanticipated, non-revenue earning equipment downtime.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this press release provides investors with adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. This allows investors and others to better compare the company's financial results across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to those of peer companies and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered to be a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results of the Company, management believes that the results of operations adjusted to exclude various items and their related tax effects are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company. The amounts excluded from our adjusted results include the loss on sale of mooring equipment recognized during the third quarter of 2019 in relation to a new leasing initiative and other discrete tax items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling expense, operating income or loss, cash flows from operations or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Three Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,



2019

2019 Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to Adjusted

Operating Loss:





(In thousands)









As reported operating loss $ (48,869)

$ (72,834)









Adjustments:





Loss on sale of mooring equipment -

2,543









Adjusted operating loss $ (48,869)

$ (70,291)









Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:





(In thousands)









As reported net loss $ (74,770)

$ (95,128)









Adjustments:





Loss on sale of mooring equipment -

2,543









Tax effect of adjustments:





Loss on sale of mooring equipment -

(218) Other discrete items 12,064

-









Adjusted net loss $ (62,706)

$ (92,803)





Three Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,



2019

2019 Reconciliation of As Reported Loss per Diluted Share to

Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:









As reported loss per diluted share $ (0.54)

$ (0.69)









Adjustments:





Loss on sale of mooring equipment -

0.02









Tax effect of adjustments:





Loss on sale of mooring equipment -

- Other discrete items 0.09

-









Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.45)

$ (0.67)

