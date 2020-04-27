Diamond Offshore Receives NYSE Delisting Notice

HOUSTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) ("the Company") today announced that the Company received notification from the staff of NYSE Regulation, Inc. ("NYSE Regulation") that it has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company's shares of common stock. NYSE Regulation determined that the Company was no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's April 27, 2020 disclosure that it and select subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Company does not presently anticipate exercising its right to appeal NYSE Regulation's delisting determination.

The Company expects that the Company's common stock will be quoted on the OTC Pink markets.

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at www.diamondoffshore.com.

