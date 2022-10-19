DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

News provided by

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Oct 19, 2022, 16:38 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 operating results on Monday, November 7, 2022 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the Company's results of operations. 

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.

Contact:
Kevin Bordosky
Senior Director
Investor Relations
(281) 647- 4035

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Also from this source

DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO PRESENT AT THE PARETO SECURITIES' ENERGY...

DIAMOND OFFSHORE ANNOUNCES NEW FLOATER COMMITMENTS...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics