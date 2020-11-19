Diamond Premium Care™ Disinfectant Vehicle Service Is Now Epa Approved To Kill COVID-19

"Diamond Premium Care is a rare tool in the fight against COVID-19. It offers peace of mind to the driver of any vehicle, but it's especially valuable to those with added exposure, whether that comes from regularly sharing their vehicle with others or from the direct risk of on-the-job exposure to COVID-19," said MMNA Vice President of Aftersales, Scott Smith. "MMNA and our dealer partners are proud to be able to offer this first-of-its-kind, EPA-approved service to everyone during these challenging times."

Diamond Premium Care™ works by killing 99.9% of viruses+^ and bacteria* that inhabit automotive interiors and circulate through vehicle HVAC systems. It also eliminates odors at the source, without using abrasive chemicals like bleach or scented masking agents.

For interior application, the dye-free treatment is applied directly by spray to vehicle surfaces, and for HVAC application, it is applied through the outdoor air intake vent, allowing it to permeate through the HVAC system and cabin interior. For a standard-size vehicle, treatment can be completed in just 10 minutes.

The technology behind Diamond Premium Care™ was developed by Texas-based vehicle disinfecting solutions provider BioPledge®. To view the EPA approval, visit EPA List N Advanced Search Page, Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19), and search by product name BioPledge or EPA registration number 91691-1.

Diamond Premium Care™ is offered at participating Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners in the U.S. Service must be scheduled in advance with a participating dealer. Pricing may vary. To learn more about this service, and to find a dealership near you, visit

mitsubishicars.com/diamond-premium-care-car-disinfectant.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

+SARS-CoV-2 associated with COVID-19

^Kills SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 on hard, non-porous surface

*Staphylococcus aureus (Staphylococcus), Salmonella (choleraesuis) Enterica (Salmonella), and Pseudomonas aeruginosa

