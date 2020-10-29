Diamond Resorts Announces 3-Year Extension with the LPGA and the 2021 Tournament of Champions

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions will return to Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando from January 21-24, 2021.

"What started as a wild idea has now become a truly special tournament that players and fans look forward to year in and year out, and we are honored to continue partnering with the LPGA to host this unforgettable event," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "Spectators are a vital part of our electric tournament atmosphere, and we're thrilled to safely welcome fans to Orlando this January to cheer on the world's best LPGA and celebrity golfers."

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions captured the golf world's imagination when it began in January 2019 with a unique format combining LPGA Tour winners alongside notable celebrities. Gaby Lopez of Mexico claimed the 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions professional title, while Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz claimed his second consecutive win in the celebrity division. Smoltz will return for a shot at his third championship title at the 2021 event this January.

This year will once again play host to nearly 50 celebrity golfers, including country music artist and songwriter Lee Brice, "Narcos: Mexico" actor Michael Peña, former star of ABC's "The Bachelor," Ben Higgins, former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens and comedian and actor Larry the Cable Guy. Past celebrity participants have included superstars from entertainment and all major sports, including Jerry Rice, Brian Urlacher, Marcus Allen, Justin Verlander, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Toby Keith, Alfonso Ribeiro and more.

"I've loved the chance to play in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions for the last two years. Getting to play golf with celebrities and hang with people we don't normally get to see on Tour is a great way to start the year," said 5-time LPGA champion Danielle Kang. "The parties, the food, the atmosphere – this isn't just any tournament. This is one we definitely all hope to play in every year."

Combining LPGA winners with top sports and entertainment celebrities in the same pairings proved to be a television ratings success as the 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions captured more viewers than any previous LPGA season opening event in 11 years. The 2021 tournament will be nationally televised beginning Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel and Saturday and Sunday on NBC. Additionally the broadcast will be transmitted to approximately 150 countries, reaching millions of viewers around the globe.

"The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, our true Party on Tour, has been an incredible addition to the LPGA Tour schedule," said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan. "We can't wait to kick off our season with our friends across sports and entertainment for the next four years."

From its inception, music has played an integral role in setting the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions apart from similar professional sporting events. The 2020 tournament featured a 3-night lineup of private concerts for sponsors and invited guests. Some of the nation's most beloved performers, including Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Sister Hazel, Colt Ford, Easton Corbin and Jake Owen, performed as part of the tournament festivities. A live DJ also played on the 18th hole during competition, bringing the party atmosphere onto the course.

Diamond Resorts and the LPGA are excited to welcome spectators back in a limited capacity to Orlando this January for the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The safety of tournament players, fans and partners is of utmost concern. The tournament will be hosted in compliance with all local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect the health of all participants. Safety procedures will include medical screenings and daily temperature checks, strict social distancing requirements, mandatory face coverings throughout the course and scheduled frequent cleaning and sanitizing of all common areas.

For more details and updates on safety procedures, please visit DiamondLPGA.com .

Tickets to the event are now on sale, with prices ranging from $30 for a single day grounds pass to $60 for a 4-day grounds pass. Diamond Resorts is also honored to continue its tradition of offering complimentary tickets to active duty, reserve and retired members of the military and first responders. Military members, veterans and first responders, including active and retired police, fire and emergency medical technician personnel, can enter SALUTE2021 in the Access Key section when purchasing tickets at DiamondLPGA.com/Tournament/Tickets to unlock two complimentary 4-day grounds pass tickets.

