Diamond Resorts Announces New Installments of 'Moments with Diamond' Video Series, Featuring Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser and Colt Ford

"We had a blast filming the latest series of 'Moments with Diamond' and can't wait to share some very special moments with viewers," said Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey. "From diving into country music icon Toby Keith's military efforts to hearing about the latest music from Travis Tritt before anyone else, this series is truly unique and jam-packed with some of country music's biggest stars."

Diamond hosts hundreds of live member-exclusive events each year to carry out their mission of providing unparalleled vacation experiences. For the last two years, the company's flagship event, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, has provided members a chance to be a part of a live audience during a "Moments with Diamond" film session while Flaskey speaks with some of their favorite sports, entertainment and music celebrities. Past Moments with Diamond mini-series have featured MLB Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, former star of ABC's "The Bachelor" Ben Higgins, 2-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip and 8-time LPGA champion Brittany Lincicome.

This year, the video series begins with an interview from country music artist and "Class of '89" legend Travis Tritt, who recently joined Diamond's roster of celebrity ambassadors. Flaskey sat down with Tritt at his first #DiamondLIVE concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Fla. to learn more about the country superstar. The video interview with Tritt is available now here.

Stay tuned for upcoming installments releasing this month with country artists Toby Keith, Colt Ford, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice and Randy Houser, filmed in front of a live audience of Diamond members at the 2021 Tournament of Champions in January.

