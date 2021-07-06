Diamond Resorts Announces Travel Deals for Last-Minute Family Vacations This Summer

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, is thrilled to announce its Friends & Family promotion during National Family Reunion Month. As groups eagerly plan for long-awaited reunions this summer, they can take advantage of limited-time savings at more than 30 resorts in the United States, Mexico and St. Maarten.

Diamond's spacious condo-style suites — many of which feature multiple bedrooms, living and dining areas and partial or fully equipped kitchens — provide the ideal venue for group travel. Families can relax on the beach in idyllic St. Maarten, rest up in between trips to the amusement parks in Orlando and hike the mountains in Colorado.

"Summer is here, and we know our members, owners and guests are looking forward to making new memories," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "Our world-class resorts provide all of the comforts of home, along with exciting amenities the entire family will enjoy, including swimming pools, beaches, golf courses, spas and more. It's time for friends and families to reunite, reconnect and return to doing the things they love with the people they love."

From now until September 1, 2021, travelers can make reservations using the offer code GO2FAMILY and enjoy up to 20% off stays through September 18, 2021. Reservations can be made by clicking here.

The Friends & Family promotion is available at more than 30 properties:

Arizona: Groups can explore Arizona's awe-inspiring National Parks or hit the golf course at Varsity Clubs of America - Tucson, Scottsdale Villa Mirage, Scottsdale Links Resort, Kohl's Ranch Lodge and Rancho Mañana Resort.

California: Guests can soak up the sun in southern California at Embarc® Palm Desert, Marquis Villas Resort and Riviera Oaks Resort & Racquet Club.

Colorado: Situated in breathtaking Estes Park, The Historic Crags Lodge rests on the north side of Prospect Mountain and offers the perfect outdoor escape.

Florida: Groups can hit the beach while staying at Charter Club Resort of Naples Bay, The Cove on Ormond Beach and Embarc® Sandestin or relax at the pool in between trips to Orlando's amusement parks at Liki Tiki Village, Cypress Pointe Resort, Grande Villas Resort, Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club, Barefoot'n Resort, Bryan's Spanish Cove, Polynesian Isles Resort, Alhambra Villas, Grand Beach, Orbit One Vacation Villas and Parkway International Resort.

Hawaii: Featuring two sprawling pools and beautiful ocean views, The Modern Honolulu is the ideal Hawaiian retreat to experience a piece of paradise.

Indiana: Varsity Clubs of America - South Bend offers the perfect meeting spot for game-day tailgates and celebrating the return of football season in early September.

Mexico: The authentic Mexican fishing village surrounding Embarc® Zihuatanejo and the endless sandy beaches near Sea of Cortez Beach Club both provide unforgettable, sun-drenched vacation destinations.

Nevada: Whether a group wants to hit the Las Vegas Strip or explore the natural wonders of nearby Lake Mead or Red Rock Canyon, Desert Paradise Resort is the ideal resting spot.

New Mexico: Guests can take a colorful journey to the base of the spectacular Sangre de Cristo Mountains or view the stunning adobe architecture at Villas de Santa Fe.

St. Maarten: Water sports lovers will be in heaven windsurfing, swimming and snorkeling at Flamingo Beach Resort and Royal Palm Beach Resort in idyllic St. Maarten.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts and the company's expanded Diamond Standard of Clean protocols visit DiamondResorts.com .

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

