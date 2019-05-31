Diamond Resorts Expands Presence in Myrtle Beach

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- hotel BLUE in Myrtle Beach is the newest resort to become available to Diamond Resorts™ members. The beautiful beachfront property located along South Myrtle Beach will join three other Diamond Resorts affiliate properties in Myrtle Beach: Dunes Village Resort, Marina Inn at Grand Dunes and Peppertree Ocean Club.

Based on the growing interest of Diamond Resorts members in the popular vacation destination, the company will also be opening its first sales center in Myrtle Beach on June 3, 2019. The sales center will be initially located at Bali Bay Resort, 701 South Ocean Boulevard.

"Myrtle Beach is a destination that offers many things our customers want: great weather, beautiful beaches, family-friendly environments and fantastic golf courses," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "With so much interest in the market, we're thrilled to be partnering with these spectacular properties to offer our members even more access to the best vacations in the world. And with our new sales center, we will have the ability to share our exciting vacation options with even more people."

Diamond Resorts will also be opening numerous activity desks in Myrtle Beach, offering all vacationers information about local activities, and the ability to book them at a discounted rate. The initial three desks will be located at hotel BLUE, Atlantic Palms Hotel and Captain's Quarters.

