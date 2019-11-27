Diamond Resorts Lawsuit Against Timeshare Exit Team Will Proceed

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces that its lawsuit against Timeshare Exit Team (TET) will proceed after a U.S. District Court Judge in Nevada ruled against Timeshare Exit Team this week.

The Diamond Resorts complaint alleges that Timeshare Exit Team falsely claims that it can help customers legally transition out of timeshare ownership. In reality, the lawsuit alleges, Timeshare Exit Team misled timeshare owners into breaching their timeshare contracts, which resulted in foreclosure and a negative impact on the owners' credit histories. The U.S. District Court ruled on Monday that Diamond's claims of tortious interference, false advertising and civil conspiracy against Timeshare Exit Team can proceed.

Diamond has taken an aggressive stance to protect its customers from the disturbing rise of so-called "timeshare exit companies." These unscrupulous companies charge timeshare owners thousands of dollars in upfront fees but do not deliver on their promises to help members transition out of vacation ownership and instead leave them in financial peril.

"We're very concerned that these companies unlawfully prey on our members, the vast majority of which love their vacation ownership with Diamond Resorts," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "But we also do recognize that when life circumstances change, some members may want to transition out of their ownership. We want to ensure that our customers work directly with us to make any changes to their vacation ownership in safe way instead of falling victim to scams."

Diamond Resorts remains committed to protecting its members from timeshare exit companies, which not only hurt vacationers, also often break the law. In addition to this case, Diamond Resorts has pursued more than a dozen actions in courts across the country against numerous companies marketing themselves as timeshare exit companies. Diamond has obtained permanent injunctions in an additional six lawsuits and obtained successful settlements in two other cases.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

