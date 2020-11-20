Diamond Resorts Obtains Permanent Injunction Against So-Called "Timeshare Exit" Attorney, Ken B. Privett

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces it has agreed to settle its lawsuit against Ken B. Privett. The court ordered permanent injunction prevents Privett from contacting Diamond Resorts members about misleading timeshare services in the future.

The lawsuit against Privett was filed in 2017 as part of the company's ongoing efforts to tamp down on so-called "timeshare exit" companies that hurt Diamond Resorts members. So-called 'timeshare exit' companies often masquerade as legitimate law firms, make false claims about timeshares to scare owners and then encourage them to "exit" or "cancel" their ownership agreements in exchange for large upfront fees. These companies often cannot achieve the "exit" they promise and leave many timeshare owners in financial peril with damaged credit.

The new settlement with Privett includes an undisclosed monetary payment to Diamond Resorts and the permanent injunction prohibits Privett from providing "illusory" timeshare "exit" services to Diamond Resorts timeshare owners ever again. Privett is also prohibited from assisting others in the "exit" industry in providing similar deceptive services. In a related court order, Privett is required to produce documents that relate to his "representation" of timeshare owners, after "finding that Privett's claims that he had an attorney-client relationship with any of the owners is unreasonable."

"We've heard from so many of our members that they are solicited non-stop by unscrupulous companies and attorneys making false claims about their timeshares," Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey said. "These bad actors scare our members and try to convince them to pay big fees for empty promises. It's shameful that attorneys try to take advantage of people in this way and that's why we're taking action to stop them."

In addition to this settlement, Diamond Resorts has pursued more than fifteen actions in courts across the country against numerous companies marketing themselves as third-party exit companies. Diamond has obtained more permanent injunctions in more than 10 cases.

While the vast majority of members enjoy their vacation ownership, Diamond Resorts also understands that life circumstances can change and provides options for members seeking to safely modify or leave their vacation ownership behind. To learn more about red flags and report possible fraudulent third-party exit activity, visit TimeshareCancellationAwareness.com .

